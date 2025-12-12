Phenna Group acquires SERPRAM

Dec 12: Headquartered in the UK, Phenna Group has grown rapidly over the last few years to become one of the world’s leading Testing, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (“TICC”) businesses by partnering with independent companies serving a variety of key, mission-critical sectors around the globe.

We are delighted to announce that Phenna Group has agreed to acquire SERPRAM, one of Chile’s leading environmental monitoring organisations. As our 23rd deal of 2025, it strengthens our Food & Life Sciences Division and adds to our rapidly growing Americas region, led by Divisional MD Eric D’Orio.

Founded in 1996 by researchers and specialists from the Technological Research Institute of Chile (INTEC Chile), SERPRAM has become a national benchmark for technical expertise in air quality, emissions monitoring, and environmental diagnostics.

SERPRAM will operate under the leadership of CEIMIC, further enhancing its environmental measurement and compliance capabilities across Latin America. The addition of SERPRAM strengthens CEIMIC’s portfolio and expands Phenna Group’s presence in the fast-growing environmental compliance and monitoring sector.

About SERPRAM

SERPRAM delivers a comprehensive range of environmental measurement, diagnostic, and control services, including:

Air quality and meteorological monitoring

Emissions testing from stationary sources

Treatment systems for dust, gas and odour emissions

Noise and vibration measurement

Predictive models, forecasting and online data transmission

Sale, operation and maintenance of specialised environmental monitoring equipment

With more than 120 monitoring stations across Chile, SERPRAM provides nationwide coverage and serves strategic sectors including mining, energy, pulp and paper, chemicals, cement, and waste management.

Their technical competence is supported by robust accreditations, including:

ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 for quality, environment, and safety

ISO 17025 and ISO 17020 for laboratory, emissions, noise, and vibration services

ETFA Authorisation from the Chilean Ministry of the Environment’s Superintendency of the Environment