Phenna Group acquires SERPRAM

Dec 12: Headquartered in the UK, Phenna Group has grown rapidly over the last few years to become one of the world’s leading Testing, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (“TICC”) businesses by partnering with independent companies serving a variety of key, mission-critical sectors around the globe.
We are delighted to announce that Phenna Group has agreed to acquire SERPRAM, one of Chile’s leading environmental monitoring organisations. As our 23rd deal of 2025, it strengthens our Food & Life Sciences Division and adds to our rapidly growing Americas region, led by Divisional MD Eric D’Orio.
Founded in 1996 by researchers and specialists from the Technological Research Institute of Chile (INTEC Chile), SERPRAM has become a national benchmark for technical expertise in air quality, emissions monitoring, and environmental diagnostics.
SERPRAM will operate under the leadership of CEIMIC, further enhancing its environmental measurement and compliance capabilities across Latin America. The addition of SERPRAM strengthens CEIMIC’s portfolio and expands Phenna Group’s presence in the fast-growing environmental compliance and monitoring sector.
About SERPRAM
SERPRAM delivers a comprehensive range of environmental measurement, diagnostic, and control services, including:
Air quality and meteorological monitoring
Emissions testing from stationary sources
Treatment systems for dust, gas and odour emissions
Noise and vibration measurement
Predictive models, forecasting and online data transmission
Sale, operation and maintenance of specialised environmental monitoring equipment
With more than 120 monitoring stations across Chile, SERPRAM provides nationwide coverage and serves strategic sectors including mining, energy, pulp and paper, chemicals, cement, and waste management.
Their technical competence is supported by robust accreditations, including:
ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 for quality, environment, and safety
ISO 17025 and ISO 17020 for laboratory, emissions, noise, and vibration services
ETFA Authorisation from the Chilean Ministry of the Environment’s Superintendency of the Environment
Juan José Gross, CEO of SERPRAM, commented: “We are extremely proud of what SERPRAM has built over nearly three decades, combining scientific expertise, reliable data, and a strong national presence to support Chile’s most important industries. Joining CEIMIC and the wider Phenna Group marks a major milestone in our development. Their commitment to technical excellence and investment in specialist businesses aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership will strengthen our capabilities and allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients across Chile and beyond.”
Jorge Comellini, Business & Managing Director of CEIMIC, commented: “SERPRAM is a highly respected company with strong technical credentials and a long-standing reputation in environmental monitoring. Their services and expertise are an ideal complement to CEIMIC’s existing portfolio. Together, we will be able to offer a more comprehensive range of environmental solutions to clients across Latin America. I am excited to welcome Juan José and the team and to support SERPRAM as we continue building a regional leader in environmental testing and compliance.”
Eric D’Orio, Divisional Managing Director – Americas at Phenna Group, went on to share: “SERPRAM is an exceptional addition to our Americas Region. Their national reach, depth of technical capability, and strong compliance credentials make them a standout provider in Chile’s environmental sector. This acquisition enhances our regional footprint and reinforces our commitment to supporting high-quality environmental measurement and assurance across Latin America. I look forward to working closely with the SERPRAM and CEIMIC teams as we expand together.”
Phil Marshall, CEO of Phenna Group, said: “I’m delighted to welcome SERPRAM into Phenna Group. Their long history, technical strength, and strong industry reputation make them an excellent fit for our group. Environmental compliance and monitoring are increasingly critical globally, and SERPRAM’s capabilities significantly enhance our offering in this important sector. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead as SERPRAM partners with CEIMIC to accelerate growth across the region.”