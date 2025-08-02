Revenue at INR777 crore with EBITDA at INR24 crore PAT (Adj.) for the period at INR13 crore

Bengaluru, India, August 02nd, 2025: Bluspring Enterprises Limited [NSE: BLUSPRING, BSE: 544414], India’s leading infrastructure management services companies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26, ended June 30, 2025.

Q1 FY26 Highlights

Commenting on the performance, Executive Director & CEO, Kamal Pal Hoda said, “We are pleased to report a steady start to FY26, with robust revenue of ₹777 crore and EBITDA of ₹24 crore (excluding investments), driven by disciplined execution and continued strength across our core businesses. While Facility & Food Services and Telecom & Industrial Services delivered double-digit Y-o- Y revenue growth on the back of healthy demand and strong execution, Security Services maintained a stable trajectory with 8% growth. Given the inherent seasonality in our high-margin businesses, particularly in the first quarter for Telecom and Food Services, we saw a decline in EBITDA margins. We also continued our investments in scaling foundit, as we remain confident in its potential to emerge as a profitable recruitment platform in the medium term.

As we advance through our first year of operations, we are intensifying our focus on driving sales, enhancing operational efficiency and harnessing technology to deliver deeper impact for our clients. Backed by our seasoned leadership, deep sector expertise, and integrated delivery model, we are well positioned to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. We are committed to building a strong, future-ready brand as India’s leading integrated infrastructure management company”.