HCLTech joins Salesforce as an Agentforce Partner to drive agentic AI innovation

New York And Noida, India, January 24, 2025: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been selected by Salesforce to be part of its Agentforce Partner Network.

As an Agentforce partner, HCLTech will leverage its Salesforce digital modernization expertise to help clients, especially in financial services, deploy AI-driven agents that significantly improve user experiences.

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize the landscape of autonomous and AI-enabled virtual agents, empowering enterprises to modernize their SaaS applications with advanced multi-modal AI technology and accelerate their adoption of AI-driven agents. The partnership allows HCLTech to assist enterprises in transitioning from simple chatbots to sophisticated AI solutions capable of handling complex, multi-channel interactions.

HCLTech and Salesforce are partnering to bring agentic AI to PenFed Credit Union, America’s second-largest federal credit union, accelerating its journey toward enhanced member engagement and operational efficiency.