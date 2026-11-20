INDIA — November 2026 — Helmet Choice, an established leader in the distribution of helmets and two-wheeler spare parts, continues to strengthen its market presence and commitment to rider safety under its dedicated brand, 4 GEAR. Founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Kamuganti Shankar Rao, the company has spent more than 16 years building a reliable supply network catering to retailers, workshops, and everyday two-wheeler riders.

Since its inception in 2010, Helmet Choice has focused on addressing the growing demand for certified riding gear and dependable replacement parts in India’s rapidly expanding two-wheeler sector. Under the leadership of Kamuganti Shankar Rao, the company has grown from a focused distribution venture into a trusted partner known for consistent product availability, strict quality standards, and competitive trade support.

Driving Safety and Performance with 4 GEAR

Through its brand 4 GEAR, Helmet Choice delivers a specialized range of protective helmets and two-wheeler accessories engineered for durability, comfort, and daily road safety. Designed to meet the practical needs of commuters and enthusiasts alike, 4 GEAR combines modern styling with dependable build quality.

Alongside its branded helmet lineup, Helmet Choice operates a comprehensive two-wheeler spares distribution network, supplying essential components and maintenance parts that keep motorcycles and scooters running safely and efficiently.

Leadership Vision

“When we started Helmet Choice in 2010, our goal was simple: make quality helmets and reliable two-wheeler spare parts easily accessible across the market,” said Kamuganti Shankar Rao, Founder and Owner of Helmet Choice. “With our brand 4 GEAR, we are taking that commitment further by offering riders trusted protection and dependable products backed by over a decade of industry experience.”

Looking Ahead

As two-wheeler mobility continues to evolve, Helmet Choice remains focused on expanding its dealer network, introducing new product lines under the 4 GEAR brand, and supporting road safety awareness across its distribution regions.

About Helmet Choice

Founded in 2010 by Kamuganti Shankar Rao, Helmet Choice is a premier distributor of helmets and two-wheeler spare parts. Operating with its flagship brand 4 GEAR, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality protective riding gear and reliable automotive spares to dealers and riders across the market.