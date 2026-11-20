New Delhi, Nov 20: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday urged graduates of the University of Delhi to pursue ambitious goals, embrace entrepreneurship and contribute to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the university’s 103rd Annual Convocation, Goyal highlighted India’s economic transformation, noting that the country had emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with around 2.5 lakh startups and over 130 unicorns. He said young Indians were increasingly becoming job creators rather than job seekers, driving innovation and economic growth.

Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, the Minister shared six lessons for success: think big, remain positive, stay focused, continue learning, prioritise health and trust personal struggles. He also stressed the importance of adapting to Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies through continuous learning and critical thinking.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five national commitments, or Panch Pran, Goyal encouraged graduates to contribute towards a developed India, overcome the colonial mindset, take pride in the country’s heritage, strengthen national unity and fulfil their responsibilities towards society.

He also acknowledged the contributions of parents, teachers and university staff in shaping students’ achievements and encouraged graduates to use their education and professional opportunities to support underprivileged communities.

Concluding his address, Goyal expressed confidence that India’s young generation would play a decisive role in shaping the country’s economic and social future and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.