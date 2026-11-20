Bhubaneswar, Nov 20: The Bhubaneswar-Kataka Police Commissionerate has announced temporary traffic restrictions across parts of Bhubaneswar and Kataka ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Odisha on November 24 and 25.

The restrictions will be enforced at specific times to ensure security and facilitate the smooth movement of the President’s convoy during her scheduled programmes in the twin cities.

On November 24, traffic restrictions will be imposed in three phases between 12:20 pm and 12:40 pm, 3:50 pm and 4:50 pm, and 8:00 pm and 9:05 pm. Key routes connecting Airport Square, Lok Bhavan Square, Jaydev Vihar, Rasulgarh, Pahala, Phulnakhara and Gadagadia Temple Square will be affected.

On November 25, restrictions will be in force between 9:20 am and 9:40 am, and again from 10:30 am to 10:45 am. The affected routes will connect Lok Bhavan Square, AG Square, PMG Square, Rabindra Mandap Square and Dr. Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

The police have advised commuters and residents to avoid the affected roads during the specified periods, use alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance. People are also requested to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow official instructions.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire service vehicles, will remain exempt from the restrictions.

The traffic advisory has been issued under the relevant provisions of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003, and the Bhubaneswar-Kataka Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008.