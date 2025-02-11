House Of Makeup Launches MakeUpWithMakeUp Campaign for this Valentine’s Day

India, 11th February 2025: Homegrown beauty brand House Of Makeup is offering the perfect way to show your loved ones how much you care. Clean, high-impact makeup that speaks louder than any V-day gift, with the hashtag #MakeUpWithMakeUp.

Forget the usual gifts like soft toys, teddies, chocolates, and flowers – they’re old school. This Valentine’s Day, show you care with clean, high-impact makeup that’s as thoughtful as it is beautiful. Makeup tailored to their skin tone demonstrates you’ve put extra thought into the gift (and don’t worry, we’ll guide you in making the right choices). With clean, non-toxic products, you’re not just giving a gift – you’re caring for their skin, making up for every forgotten V-day gift along the way.

Our 1-step glam products make getting ready quick and easy, providing an instant glow-up with minimal effort. you’ll receive a FREE poofy pouch – the perfect complement to your thoughtful gift. With House Of Makeup’s #MakeUpWithMakeUp campaign, you’re not just giving a present – you’re offering an experience of beauty that makes your partner feel loved and cared for.

“Valentine’s Day is all about showing love and appreciation in thoughtful ways. At House Of Makeup, we’ve designed our collection to not just be a gift, but a meaningful gesture – one that brings joy and confidence, is good for the skin, and leaves a lasting impact. Our mission is to offer beauty with no compromise—clean, easy, and premium, says Harlin Sachdeva, founder of House Of Makeup.”

This Valentine’s Day, it’s time to make up for all the gifts you’ve given (and forgotten to give) with the ultimate beauty gift. Show you care with House Of Makeup’s clean, high-impact products.