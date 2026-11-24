Landmark collaboration connects Hubhawks’ publishing catalogue with over 15,000 booksellers and 12,000+ libraries and institutions globally, creating new opportunities for Indian authors.

NEW DELHI, INDIA: Hubhawks India has signed a distribution partnership with UK-based global leading English-language wholesalers and distributors, Gardners, in a move that marks a major milestone for the company and the Indian publishing at large. The agreement connects the Hubhawks catalogue to a network spanning 120 countries, with access to more than 15,000 book resellers and over 12,000 libraries and institutions.

In practical terms, Hubhawks titles can now be ordered and stocked by independent bookstores, retail chains, online platforms, public libraries, universities and educational organisations around the world, placing them in front of readers who were previously out of reach. It is a natural next step for a company that has steadily built its presence at major book fairs, including Frankfurt, with London next on the calendar.

The partnership also speaks to a gap that Indian publishing has long grappled with. Every year, Indian writers add to a body of work as vast and varied as the country itself, from stories rooted in its cultures and histories to fiction that captures the pulse of contemporary life. Yet getting these books noticed globally, and onto shelves outside India, has rarely been easy, particularly for smaller and independent publishers without access to the wholesale and distribution infrastructure the international book trade depends on.

By plugging directly into Gardners’ network, Hubhawks removes that barrier for its authors, allowing their work to sit alongside titles from established publishers worldwide. The agreement covers the full breadth of the Hubhawks catalogue. Nu Voice Press publishes fresh contemporary voices across literary fiction, historical fiction, thrillers and fantasy. Hubhawks Publishing adds a diverse list of fiction and non-fiction, while Nu Voice Classics brings timeless works to a new generation of readers.

The catalogue also includes children’s books, giving young readers globally a window into Indian stories. For debut writers, this is a chance to build an overseas readership from the very start of their careers, while established authors gain a wider stage for work that has already found its audience at home. Independent booksellers, libraries and academic institutions building collections on writing and culture from the Indian subcontinent all stand to benefit.

Author response has been swift, with Hubhawks receiving over 200 title queries in the first week alone. The majority of these titles are already being prepared for international markets, with global availability targeted for early 2027.

For Hubhawks India, this is a key part of a long-term strategy to grow beyond the domestic market and champion its authors on an international stage. The company’s ambition is straightforward: to ensure that a story written in India has every opportunity to be picked up in bookshops, libraries and universities around the world. With Gardners as its partner, that ambition is now well within reach.