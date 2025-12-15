Hyderabad Gets Its First Homegrown Streetwear Brand, LIGHTYEAR Backed by a ₹1 Crore Investment

S. Sujatha Goud, a young entrepreneur from the Telugu states, is launching Hyderabad’s first homegrown streetwear brand, LIGHTYEAR Telugu Pride × Global Vibe, backed by a ₹1 crore investment, challenging the long-standing neglect of regional brands in the Telugu fashion ecosystem.

With over seven years of experience building one of India’s most reliable garment manufacturing operations in Tiruppur, and more than one million garments produced at her factory for leading national brands, Sujatha says this launch is not just a business move it is a statement of resistance.

“For years, Telugu manufacturers have powered major brands from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. But when it comes to supporting our own brands, we are ignored even in our own states.”

She points out a painful contradiction:

“Retailers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh proudly stock brands from Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and other regions, but hesitate to back Telugu origin labels. There is absolutely no interest in strengthening our own ecosystem”

She also highlights a deeper irony in the Telugu ecosystem.

“Unlike many other southern states, Telugu consumers have always been open and supportive of good cinema, fashion, and brands from across the country. Many Tamil films receive stronger support in the Telugu states than in their own home markets. Similarly, national clothing brands like Snitch, Rare Rabbit, Souled Store, Banana Club, Westside, and Zudio have been widely accepted and celebrated here.”

She contrasts this openness with what Telugu entrepreneurs face elsewhere.

“But when Telugu brands or manufacturers try to enter other states, the reality is very different. In Bengaluru and in North India, Local ecosystems protect, encourage, and prioritize their own communities first. Outsiders struggle to enter.”

She calls this imbalance deeply troubling.

“It often feels like there is no place for Telugu entrepreneurs not in other states, and not even fully in our own.”

Refusing to accept this reality, Sujatha is launching LIGHTYEAR on 1st January 2026, positioning it as Hyderabad’s first true streetwear label premium, limited-drop, and community-driven.

“This ₹1 crore investment is not just capital. It’s belief belief in Telugu talent, Telugu youth, and Telugu consumers.”

Her vision goes far beyond one brand.

“My dream is to see many Telugu entrepreneurs start manufacturing, build brands, and take them nationwide. We must stop depending on other states for identity and validation.”

She ends with a direct call to action:

“If we don’t support our own brands now, we will always remain consumers never creators.

It’s time Telugu people back Telugu brands.

It’s time Hyderabad leads.”