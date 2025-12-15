Yoginii Announces Market Entry with India’s First Women-Focused Wellness Platform

New Delhi, Dec 15: Yoginii , India’s first women -led wellness marketplace, officially launched on 13 December 2025. The platform combines curated products, expert-led content and community programming, with a specific focus on women ’s emotional, mental and physical health. , India’s-ledmarketplace, officially launched on 13 December 2025. Thecombines curated products, expert-led content and community programming, with a specific focus on’s emotional, mental and physical health.

Yoginii was created to address a gap in the Indian wellness ecosystem, where wellness remains highly aesthetic-driven, expensive and often inaccessible to large segments of women who balance careers, caregiving and domestic responsibilities. The platform is designed to make wellbeing more accessible, practical and relatable for everyday use.

“At Yoginii , we are focused on building a space where women can access reliable products, credible information and a supportive ecosystem without pressure or intimidation,” said Kashika Malhotra, Founder of Yoginii . “This platform has been thoughtfully built around real needs and real routines, to make wellness more approachable, inclusive and consistent in everyday life.”

At launch, Yoginii features more than 20 curated Indian wellness and lifestyle brands and over 250 products across skincare and bodycare, hormonal health, period care and supplements, mindful nutrition and functional foods, aromatherapy, self-care essentials and everyday slow-living products. Each brand on the platform has been selected based on clean, transparent ingredient sourcing; proven efficacy and safety standards; women -centric benefits; ethical, sustainable production practices; and strong scientific or Ayurvedic formulation grounding. Brand partners featured at launch include Outlive, Gunam Beauty and Nuvie.

Yoginii has also formed more than 30 partnerships across brands, creators and wellness experts, including dermatologists, nutritionists and mental wellness practitioners, strengthening both product credibility and the quality of information provided to users.

The platform has built a growing, high-intent user base through its digital channels. The Yoginii community primarily consists of women between the ages of 18 and 40, with the strongest engagement coming from urban women aged 21 to 35. Growth has been observed across Instagram, newsletter subscriptions and early platform adoption, along with steady increases in engagement and repeat interaction.

Yoginii operates on a multi-stream revenue model that includes marketplace commissions, brand partnerships, expert-led sessions and upcoming subscription-based services. While still at an early stage, the platform is positioned within a global women ’s wellness landscape that generates more than 5 crore monthly search impressions across categories such as hormone health, menstrual care, pilates and preventive lifestyle solutions, indicating strong and growing demand.

As part of its FY26 scale-up plan, Yoginii has outlined a structured capital deployment strategy of ₹90,00,000 across three quarters. An initial investment of ₹30,00,000 in Q1 is intended for launch execution, customer onboarding and brand trust-building. A further ₹30,00,000 in Q2 is planned for community development, marketing expansion and partner brand integration, while ₹30,00,000 in Q3 is expected to support festive-season campaigns, partnerships and collaborative growth initiatives. Based on current traction and demand trends, the company is targeting a significant increase in order volume within its first year of expanded operations.

This launch marks Yoginii ’s transition from a pilot community initiative to a structured, full-scale wellness platform . Post-launch plans include the introduction of a native mobile application, expansion into additional wellness categories, including mental health, sexual wellness and diagnostics, the rollout of monthly offline community circles across major cities, the launch of brand-led workshops and accessible retreats, and the onboarding of over 100 curated wellness brands over the next three years.