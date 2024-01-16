Igx Introduces Power Contract for Meeting Increased Power Demand

Bengaluru, Monday, 16th January 2024: The Indian Gas Exchange introduces gas contracts for the power sector to address flexible demand and facilitate a smoother delivery process. With a focus on ease of trading and a fixed price for the contract duration, IGX has developed power-sector friendly contracts by offering weekly, fortnightly, and monthly delivery options. This enables power companies to trade with the flexibility to consume the entire quantity on any day during the contractual period. Delivery points include Dahej, Hazira, with provisions to add more terminals based on demand.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Rajesh K Mediratta, MD & CEO, IGX said, “In this summer, gas prices can touch single digit and spot gas markets can help meet burgeoning power demand, which touched 241 GW last year and expected to touch 255GW this summer. We see huge possibilities, since already power prices are touching Rs. 10/kwh for most time and in summer it may be for almost 24hr in a day. Gas prices less than $10/MMBtu will enhance gas usage for the power sector. Currently, Gas to Power demand is 14%, which can jump significantly in 2024. And in view of the upcoming peak season and challenges, IGX is introducing a special contract to provide flexibility in delivery timelines while maintaining a fixed price, addressing the specific needs of these power plants.

Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in his keynote address said, ” The newly introduced contract by IGX would be beneficial to power companies as it is designed based on the peculiar working of a gas-based power plant. With some changes in gas transportation capacity booking timelines, this contract should be able to help run gas-based power plants by sourcing gas from IGX at competitive prices.”

Giving the special address, Shri P.K. Mishra, Executive Director – Fuels, NTPC said, “I commend IGX for launching a gas contract that addresses the dynamic needs of the power sector. NTPC has swiftly adapted to market changes, and IGX’s new contract comes as a timely solution for gas power plants facing challenges. With an eye on the future, anticipating increased gas demand in the next five to six years, IGX’s product aligns with the evolving energy landscape.”