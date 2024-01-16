U&i Launches Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband and Turbo Series Power Bank

New Delhi, January 16, 2024: U&i, India’s leading gadget, accessories, and consumer electronics brand, launches two new mobile accessories for people on the go. The Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband and Turbo Series Power Bank are stylish, high-performance accessories catering to the diverse needs of the modern consumer. These latest products are poised to revolutionise the audio and charging landscape this New Year.

U&i Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband

The Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband is targeted at users who crave seamless, hassle-free and well-balanced audio quality on the go. It comes with a Noise reduction (ENC) feature for an extraordinary calling experience even in noisy surroundings. Built around BT Version 5.3 the Dynamic Series features instant pairing and stutter-free connectivity over a distance of up to 10 meters. With up to 60 Hrs of playtime and 500 Hrs of standby time, the neckband offers unparalleled convenience for users who are always on the move. The magnetic control feature ensures fast on/off functionality in just 3 seconds, making it a perfect companion for those with an active lifestyle. The Dynamic series caters to music enthusiasts, professionals, and individuals seeking high-performance audio solutions.

U&i Turbo Series Power Bank

Paired with the wireless neckband is the Turbo Series Power Bank which has a unique semi-transparent design with LED light giving it a premium look. With a capacity of 10000mAh, this power bank proves to be a robust energy source. Featuring a PD 22.5W output, it ensures efficient charging for a variety of devices such as smartphones, smart watches, TWS, etc. The device has a total of two ports, such as USB and Type-C, and can automatically sense the connected device to supply the right voltage and wattage required for an efficient and quick charge. The Turbo Series Power Bank is designed to fulfil the needs of users seeking a dependable, high-capacity charging solution to keep their devices powered throughout the day.

Pricing and Availability

The Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband is priced at INR 2,699, whereas the Turbo Series Power Bank is priced at INR 2,999. Both products can be purchased from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.