IIT(ISM) Dhanbad & Rajasthan’s RSMET Partner for Critical Mineral Appraisal and AI-Based Dump Site Analysis

New Delhi, Dec 12th: IIT(ISM) Dhanbad in association with its Technology Translation Research Park ( TTRP), DST, GoI – TEXMiN, announces the signing of a Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) with the Department of Mines & Geology, Rajasthan and the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust (RSMET), to initiate a comprehensive, multi-phase Critical Mineral Appraisal and Feasibility Study across key mineral districts of Rajasthan.

The Joint Collaboration Agreement was exchanged in the august presence of Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Hon’ble Chief Minister & Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Government of Rajasthan; Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Government of India; Shri T. Ravikanth (IAS), Principal Secretary, Mines & Petroleum, Government of Rajasthan; and other distinguished dignitaries.

This landmark agreement establishes a structured collaboration between RSMET and IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, in partnership with its translation research park, TEXMiN, to undertake a detailed assessment of critical minerals, evaluate mine waste dump sites, and explore technologically feasible pathways for value-added by-product recovery. The partnership leverages scientific expertise, field-based mineralogical data, and advanced AI/ML-driven analytics to generate high-impact insights that will help Rajasthan emerge as a national leader in smart, sustainable, and technology-led mineral exploration.

The Government of Rajasthan has already identified more than 80 mine dumps and tailings across 39 districts for detailed scientific evaluation under this collaboration. As part of the state’s broader push to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for next-generation mineral exploration, aligned with national missions such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, and India’s Critical Mineral Mission, the multi-phase programme will involve creating a comprehensive geo-referenced database, conducting high-resolution mapping, systematic sampling, mineralogical and geochemical analysis, and extraction feasibility studies to assess available resources. Over an estimated 18-month project timeline, the study will help determine the presence, grade, and recoverability of key strategic minerals such as tungsten, lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements in these legacy waste dumps, strengthening Rajasthan’s emerging role in supporting India’s clean-energy transition and global demand for critical minerals.

Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad & Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN, said, “This Joint Collaboration Agreement marks a transformative step in India’s critical mineral roadmap. By combining domain knowledge, advanced analytics, and sustainable exploration techniques, this initiative will unlock new opportunities for Rajasthan’s mineral sector. TEXMiN is committed to translating deep-tech research into actionable solutions for responsible and value-driven mineral development.” Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad & Project Director, TEXMiN, added, “Rajasthan holds significant untapped potential in critical and strategic minerals. Through this collaboration, we aim to deploy AI/ML models, geoscientific mapping, and advanced dump-site characterization to enable informed, data-backed decision-making. This initiative will catalyse technology adoption, enhance exploration accuracy, and support India’s larger goals of mineral security and energy transition.” Mr. Suraj Prakash, CEO, TEXMiN Foundation, stated, “This partnership demonstrates how industry, government, and academia can jointly build the future of mineral resource intelligence. By integrating field studies with digital geoscience, we are building a framework that will not only help recover value from legacy dumps but also position Rajasthan as a leader in next-generation mineral exploration technologies.”

Under this collaboration, the first major objective is the Critical Mineral Potential Assessment, which focuses on evaluating mine waste dumps and associated host rocks for essential critical minerals. This includes the identification of high-value minerals such as lithium, cobalt, rare earth elements (REEs), nickel, and tungsten, along with potential by-products including germanium and vanadium from base-metal tailings. This systematic assessment will help determine the latent value within legacy dumps and underexplored geological formations.

The second objective is Resource Estimation and Multi-Metal Recovery, which aims to quantify the grade, volume, and techno-economic feasibility of recoverable minerals from these dumps. The study will explore sustainable beneficiation and extraction pathways, enabling the recovery of multiple metals through environmentally responsible processes. This scientific and data-backed resource estimation will support Rajasthan’s strategy to maximize value addition from existing mineral assets.

The third objective focuses on AI/ML-Enabled Targeting and Predictive Modelling, where TEXMiN and IIT(ISM) Dhanbad will develop a customised AI/ML engine trained on Rajasthan’s geological and mineral datasets. This advanced digital system will identify high-prospect zones with precision, guide exploration decisions, reduce uncertainties, and improve the cost efficiency of mineral targeting and dump-site analysis. The integration of predictive analytics marks a pivotal shift towards technology-driven mineral exploration in the state.