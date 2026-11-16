Nov 16: India and Egypt have agreed to explore the possibility of a Preferential Trade Agreement or Free Trade Agreement to boost bilateral trade and investment. The decision was taken during the 7th India–Egypt Joint Trade Committee meeting, co-chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

Bilateral trade between the two countries grew 35% to reach USD 6.5 billion in FY 2025-26. Trade during April–September 2026 increased 65% to USD 5.04 billion. Both countries have set a target of reaching USD 12 billion in bilateral trade. They will establish a Joint Working Group to explore the terms of a proposed trade agreement and address issues related to market access and trade facilitation.

More than 300 Indian and Egyptian companies participated in the India–Egypt Business Forum, exploring opportunities in pharmaceuticals, engineering, textiles, agriculture, renewable energy, chemicals and digital technology. Both sides also discussed investment and manufacturing partnerships. The next meeting of the Joint Trade Committee is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in 2028, or earlier by mutual agreement.