Visakhapatnam, Nov 16: The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) showcased Andhra Pradesh’s industrial development, infrastructure projects and investment opportunities at the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 held in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13. The summit brought together government representatives, international delegates, business leaders and investors to discuss global trade, advanced technology, manufacturing and economic cooperation. The event focused on strengthening international partnerships and positioning India as a major global manufacturing destination.

During the summit, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the NICDC pavilion. NICDC CEO and MD Rajat Kumar Saini briefed the dignitaries on the progress of three Greenfield Industrial Smart City projects at Krishnapatnam, Orvakal and Kopparthy. Together, these projects cover 7,223 acres, with an estimated investment potential of Rs 31,360 crore and employment potential of around two lakh jobs.

The NICDC pavilion also highlighted industrial infrastructure initiatives, including the Industrial Corridor Land Platform, BHAVYA scheme and Koyla Shakti dashboard. Through these projects, NICDC aims to attract domestic and international investors, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, improve industrial connectivity and create new employment opportunities. The initiative is expected to give further momentum to Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth and strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem.