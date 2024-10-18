India Chem 2024: A Platform for Sustainable Growth in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector

New Delhi, 18 October 2024: The Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt of India, in collaboration with FICCI, organized the 13th edition of ‘India Chem 2024’ on the theme – ‘Advantage BHARAT: Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Paving the Future’.

Day 1 of ‘India Chem 2024’ served as a platform for domestic and international investors, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to engage, forge alliances, and explore trade and investment opportunities. Key highlights included notable sessions such as the CEOs Round Table and focused sessions on industry segments like Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals, and Process & Machinery.

The event commenced with the exhibition opening, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Ms. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Following the inauguration, a Roundtable on Agrochemicals was organized with the aim to enhance agricultural productivity while ensuring environmental sustainability.

The Agrochemical Roundtable delved into investment prospects, regulatory frameworks, and strategic challenges, fostering collaboration to streamline operations in the agrochemical industry.

Mr Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt of India, emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration in evolving agricultural practices. He stated, “The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to enhancing the quality and availability of pesticides through innovative digital solutions. Together, we can ensure the safe and judicious use of pesticides, promote sustainable practices, and empower our farmers.”

Mr Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, Chairman, FICCI Crop Protection Chemicals Committee; President South Asia & Country Divisional Head – Crop Science Division, Bayer, said, “India’s agricultural sector stands as the backbone of our economy, embodying both strength and resilience. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our farmers and the essential contributions of the agrochemical industry, we have not only achieved food self-sufficiency but have also made our mark on global markets. As we look ahead, the focus must shift toward adopting sustainable practices that ensure nutritious food for all while minimizing environmental impact.”

Mr Vikram Shroff, Vice-Chairman and Co-CEO, UPL Group, said, “Agrochemicals are a shining star within the chemical industry, with Indian companies emerging as the second-largest exporters globally. Our products reach farmers across 138 countries, highlighting our strength and innovative capabilities. To fully harness this potential, Indian companies must deepen their engagement in global trade by focusing on innovative mixtures and generics. While we may not currently lead in new inventions, the market is evolving, and we are well-positioned to adapt to these changes. Together, we can enhance our global footprint and drive growth in this crucial sector.”

Other key speakers included Dr R G Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.; Dr Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO, Rallis India Ltd; Mr Ravi Annavarapu, President, FMC India; Mr Raju Kapoor, Director – Public & FMC Corporation Industry Affairs; Mr Kuldeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, HIL; Mr Natu M. Patel, Managing Director, Meghmani Organics; Mr Jayanti M. Patel, Executive Chairman, Meghmani Organics Limited; Mr Sagar Kaushik, President Corporate Affairs, UPL Limited; Mr Satoru Hino, GM – Agrochemicals Division, Mitsui Chemicals; and Dr Bhavya Manjeera, Scientist & Deputy Manager, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC).

The second session on ‘India-EU Chemicals & Petrochemicals Summit’, aimed to unite EU and Indian industry leaders in exploring collaborative opportunities within the chemical and petrochemical sectors. The session focused on building strategic partnerships, attracting investments to India under the theme ‘Advantage Bharat’ and optimizing supply chains to capitalize on India’s burgeoning USD 220 billion industry.

Ms Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Dept. of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Govt. of India, in her address said, “Today’s discussions underscored the importance of recognizing each other’s strengths and expectations, which are key to fostering successful collaboration. The Government of India has made notable progress in infrastructure development, particularly through dedicated industrial corridors, while emphasizing sustainability with initiatives in the circular economy and a pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. We acknowledge the shared challenges with European nations, which open avenues for mutual cooperation and innovation.”.

Other key speakers in the ‘India-EU Chemicals and Petrochemicals Forum’ included Mr Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch; Mr Christian Schubert; Dr Markus Obkircher, Director of R&D and Global Head of Customer Solutions R&D for Life Science, Science & Lab Solutions and Chemistry, Merck Life Science; Mr Kees Kwant, Director, Mission Innovation, Netherlands Enterprise Agency; Mr Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Managing Director, Lanxess; Mr Suresh Ramachandran, Country Head & MD, Arkema; Mr. Vinod Paremal, President & Managing Director, Evonik; Mr Mukesh Malhotra, Country Manager & MD, Syensqo; Mr Anand Srinivasan, Managing Director, Covestro; Mr Daljit Singh Kohli, India Representative, Port of Antwerp-Bruges; Mr Virender Kumar, VP & Head – Marketing, PIP – Arete Group; and Mr Balaji G, Senior Vice President, Energy Industries Process Automation Business Area, ABB India Limited.

The third roundtable session on ‘India-East Asia Chemical and Petrochemical’ forum focused on leveraging innovation to address industry challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

The three-day ‘India Chem 2024’ promises to be a pivotal platform for investors, stakeholders, and industry leaders to forge alliances and explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving chemicals and petrochemicals sector, promoting collaboration and fostering growth.

Other key speakers in the “India-East Asia Chemical and Petrochemical’ included Mr. Jayant Dhobley, Business Head & CEO: Global Chemicals, Fashion Yarn & Insulators Business Head & CEO Chemicals, Fashion Yarn & Insulators, Aditya Birla Chemicals; Co- Chairman Ficci Chemical committee, Mr. Sagar Kaushik, President Corporate Affairs, UPL Limited, Mr. Ajay Sardana, President & Head, Petchem- Industry Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited, Mr. Abhishek Maiti, Director – Industrial Goods and Services, 1 Lattice, Mr. Mitesh Gangar – VP & Head – Business & Supply Chain-Aarti Industries, Mr. Bhaskaran Nateshan, Executive Director- Operations, Sanmar Group, Mr. Ram Reddy. O, Managing Director & CEO, Kakinada SEZ,Mr. Dakinedi Madhukar Rao, Vice President, ChemAnalyst, Mr. Soyie IM, Director of International Trade & Sales Dept., Taichang Chemical Co., Ltd.

The fourth roundtable session delved into how sustainability and operational efficiency are pivotal growth drivers in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. Industry leaders and experts from India and the US discussed the latest innovations and strategies that are shaping the future of these industries, with a focus on technological advancements and sustainable practices. Participants had the opportunity to gain key insights, connect with industry pioneers, and explore potential collaborations to accelerate growth for their businesses and the broader sector.

Key speakers at the India-US Chemicals and Petrochemicals Forum included: Mr. Rama Rao Marri, VP and Managing Director of Lummus Technology; Mr. Siddharth Ghosal, Site Director at Dow India; Mr. Rahul Tikoo, CEO of Optime; Mr. Kapil Malhotra, Global Business Unit Head – Fluoropolymers at Gujarat Fluorochemicals; Mr. Raju Kapoor, Director of External Affairs at FMC Corporation; Mr. Raghav Chandola, Regional Sales Manager at LyondellBasell; Mr. Yogesh Mishra, Sales Director for Asia (Ex-China) – Specialty Catalysts at Grace; Mr. Unmesh Nayak, COO-Polymers at Reliance Industries Limited; Shri. Abhishikth Kishore, IAS, VC&MD of APIC, MD of APTDC, and CEO of APTA for the Government of Andhra Pradesh; and Ms. Ruchi Bhatia, Director of Sales at Emerson India.