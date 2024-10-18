Indo-Danish Plastic Innovation Network Hosts Round-Table on Sustainability; Launches Green Fellowship by M3M Foundation

New Delhi, 18 October, 2024: The Indo-Danish Plastic Innovation Network hosted a landmark round-table at The Oberoi focused on driving sustainability and innovation in plastic waste management. As a significant stride towards building a more sustainable future, the Green Fellowship Program under Mashaal by M3M Foundation was officially launched, which will provide financial grants to select start-ups, incubators, and entrepreneurs dedicated to technological advancements in various sectors related to climate change and environmental protection. This is a joint initiative by DRIIV and M3M Foundation aimed at supporting technological innovations in climate change mitigation, environmental conservation, and sustainable practices.

DRIIV, the umbrella body of the Delhi Science and Technology (S&T) cluster under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, has been tasked with becoming a local and national solution provider for pressing environmental and societal challenges by aligning innovations with purpose.

With India currently producing around 3.4 million tons of plastic waste each year—of which less than 50% is recycled—this initiative stands as a crucial step towards developing impactful solutions to address the country’s growing waste management challenges. The gathering brought together key policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and stakeholders from India and Denmark to explore collaborative strategies for advancing the circular economy.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation expressed firmly on the occasion “Sustainability is not just an option; it’s our responsibility. With the Green Fellowship Program under Mashaal, we’re championing innovative solutions to reshape our relationship with plastic.”

The event’s highlight session titled “Mobilizing Corporate Support into Sustainability” was chaired by Ms. Shipra Misra, MD & CEO of DRIIV. Ms. Misra emphasized & evoked the need for businesses to integrate sustainability into their core strategies, not just as a responsibility but as an opportunity for innovation and growth. It was a call to action for companies to take a proactive role in shaping a more sustainable and resilient future.

This session explored the scope for industry players to engage in open innovation challenges and collaborative R&D projects focused on creating eco-friendly materials and improving recycling efficiency. By bringing together key players from the plastic value chain, the session inspired co-creation of commercially viable solutions that not only minimize plastic waste but also promote sustainable production practices. The Mashaal’s Green Fellowship will focus on a range of critical areas, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, development of energy storage solutions, sustainable mobility, waste-to-energy technologies, air pollution mitigation, water security, and healthcare innovations. By supporting initiatives that address these key environmental challenges, the fellowship aims to foster a new generation of solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future. With the combined strengths of India and Denmark in research, technology, and commercialization, this event represents a significant step towards creating a circular and sustainable plastic economy, ultimately benefiting both countries and the global community.