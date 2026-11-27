NEW YORK, Nov 27 — troducing two additional shopping opportunities for its Black Friday 2026 campaign, featuring selected wig deals starting at $69 and a separate Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer. Running from November 27, the promotions give customers more ways to explore different hairstyles and find value across selected products.

Black Friday Must-Buy List: Selected Wigs From $69

November 27–29, 2026

Under the theme “Black Friday Must-Buy List | Down to $69,” Luvme Hair is offering direct price reductions on approximately 30 selected wig styles.

The curated selection brings together different lengths, textures, colors, and constructions, giving shoppers opportunities to explore new looks at reduced prices. With selected styles priced as low as $69, the event highlights accessible options across the brand’s wig assortment.

Customers can browse the participating products through the Black Friday Must-Buy List Collection.

Buy 1 Get 1 Free: More Ways to Explore Different Styles

November 27–December 5, 2026

Luvme Hair is also introducing a dedicated Buy 1 Get 1 Free (BOGO) promotion, allowing customers to mix and match eligible products from the designated collection.

To participate, customers can select two eligible items and enter promotional code 26BOGO at checkout to receive the Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer.

The promotion features selected styles across the collection, providing additional opportunities to explore different looks, textures, and hair options within one purchase.

Customers can discover participating products through the Black Friday BOGO Collection.

More Ways to Shop This Holiday Season

By bringing together direct price reductions and a separate BOGO promotion, Luvme Hair is expanding its Black Friday shopping opportunities beyond traditional discount offers.

Whether customers are looking for a new wig at a reduced price or hoping to explore multiple styles through a two-item promotion, the featured events provide different ways to discover Luvme’s hair collections during the holiday shopping season.