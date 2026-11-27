Mumbai, Nov 27: Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp fall on Friday, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty slipping below 25,650. Investors turned cautious amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and profit booking in major IT and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex dropped 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to close at 83,339.26. During the trading session, it fell more than 1,120 points to touch an intraday low of 83,208.33.

The NSE Nifty 50 also ended in the red, losing 277.30 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 25,607.20.

Friday’s decline ended the market’s two-day winning streak as investors chose to book profits following the recent gains.

IT and banking stocks drag the market

Heavy selling in information technology and banking shares was among the main reasons behind the market decline. Investors also remained cautious about stocks in other major sectors.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.88%, while the Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty indices declined 1.48% and 1.43%, respectively. The Nifty Private Bank index also ended lower.

Among individual stocks, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major losers on the Nifty.

However, some shares managed to stay positive. Bharat Electronics, JSW Steel, Titan, Hindalco Industries and SBI Life Insurance featured among the leading gainers.

Rising oil prices add to investor worries

Higher crude oil prices added to the pressure on Indian markets. Brent crude was trading near $97 per barrel amid geopolitical tensions and concerns about possible disruptions to global energy supplies.

Higher oil prices are a concern for India because the country depends heavily on imports to meet its energy requirements. Expensive crude can increase import costs, put pressure on the rupee and add to inflationary concerns.

These factors can also affect business costs and corporate profitability, making investors more cautious.

Midcap and smallcap stocks perform better

While the benchmark indices suffered significant losses, the broader market showed some resilience. The Nifty Midcap 100 gained around 0.11%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose approximately 0.57%.

The Nifty Metal index was among the stronger sectoral performers, gaining 1.40%. This showed that buying interest continued in selected stocks despite the overall market weakness.

What investors will watch next

Investors are likely to keep a close eye on crude oil prices, global political developments, foreign investment flows and currency movements in the coming sessions.

Friday’s sharp fall highlights how quickly market sentiment can change when global uncertainty and profit booking come together. Investors will now look for signs of stability before making their next move.