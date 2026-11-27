Thrissur, Nov 27: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today graced the valedictory ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College in Thrissur, Kerala.

Addressing the gathering, the President highlighted Kerala’s significant contribution to preserving and promoting Ayurveda. She noted that the state has played an important role in maintaining the tradition of classical Ayurvedic learning, strengthening medical knowledge passed down through generations of Vaidya families and continuing the preparation of authentic Ayurvedic medicines.

The President also pointed out that Ayurvedic knowledge in Kerala has developed beyond Sanskrit. Several important original works and commentaries have been produced in Malayalam and Manipravalam, reflecting the richness and diversity of the region’s literary and medical traditions.

Emphasising the role of educational institutions, she said that every Ayurvedic college should serve society by promoting authentic and effective Ayurveda while providing education relevant to contemporary needs. She stressed that such institutions must develop skilled professionals capable of responding to the healthcare challenges of both present and future generations.

The President expressed happiness that the work ethos of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College reflects these values. She also recognised the contribution of Ayurvedic institutions towards the national goal of building a healthy and developed India by 2047.

Highlighting the connection between professional healthcare and social responsibility, the President appreciated Kerala’s tradition of combining Ayurvedic practice with philanthropy. She encouraged students to carry this spirit into their professional lives by connecting traditional knowledge-based enterprises with meaningful service to underprivileged communities.

The Golden Jubilee celebration marked an important milestone in the college’s journey and highlighted the continuing relevance of Ayurveda in education, healthcare and community service.