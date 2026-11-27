New Delhi, Nov 27: India is preparing for a major milestone in its nationwide fitness movement as the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle is set to take place on November 29. The special celebration will bring together cycling enthusiasts, young people and sporting personalities across the country to promote fitness and strengthen India’s sporting culture.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the main celebration in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, where around 50,000 cyclists are expected to participate.

The landmark edition will be organised around the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics, highlighting the values of the Olympic Movement and encouraging citizens, particularly young people, to make sports and physical activity part of everyday life.

Launched in December 2024, the initiative began with around 500 participants at 250 locations in New Delhi. Since then, it has grown into a nationwide public movement. Its 99th edition, held around Constitution Day, attracted participation from lakhs of citizens at more than 26,000 locations across the country.

The 100th edition will see young people participating in celebrations in every district in association with MY Bharat. In another major highlight, 100 Indian Olympians will join the celebrations at 100 iconic locations nationwide, inspiring people to embrace cycling and fitness.

Beyond physical activity, this special edition will promote important Olympic values, including integrity, good governance, fair competition, inclusion, athlete welfare and sustainability. It will also underline the importance of equal opportunities in sports, including for women and para-athletes, and encourage a safe and ethical sporting environment.

The initiative draws inspiration from the message, “Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz,” encouraging people to dedicate at least 30 minutes every day to physical activity.

Over time, Sundays on Cycle has also become a platform for raising awareness about wider social issues. Special editions have focused on themes such as fighting obesity, promoting a drug-free India and addressing pollution through sustainable choices.

With its 100th edition, the movement aims to build on this growing public participation and encourage more people to view fitness not as an occasional activity, but as a regular part of life. The nationwide celebrations are expected to give fresh momentum to India’s ambition of becoming a fitter, healthier and stronger sporting nation.