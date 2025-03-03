Indian Institute of Management Mumbai Reappoints Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari as Director for Second Term

March 3rd, 2025 — The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) today announced the reappointment of Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari as its Director for a second term, effective February 28, 2025.

Making the announcement, Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM Mumbai and Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It is with great pride and confidence that we share the reappointment of Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari as Director of IIM Mumbai. His leadership has been pivotal in steering the Institute towards unprecedented heights of excellence in education, research, and global recognition. Prof. Tiwari’s visionary approach has played a central role in shaping IIM Mumbai’s success, and his reappointment reflects the continued faith in his ability to guide the Institute as it embarks on its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his guidance, IIM Mumbai will remain at the forefront of management education, adapting to the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly interconnected and digital world.” Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, upon his reappointment, expressed his gratitude and determination for the journey ahead, saying, “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead IIM Mumbai for another term. The progress we have made together as an institution has been immensely rewarding, and I look forward to building on this momentum to take IIM Mumbai to even greater heights. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our Chairman Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty and the Board of Governors for their unwavering support and trust in my leadership. Their visionary guidance has been integral to our success. I also want to express my sincere appreciation to our faculty, officers, staff, alumni, and the officials of the Ministry of Education for their relentless efforts and commitment. Your dedication has been instrumental in shaping IIM Mumbai into a world-class institution, and I am eager to continue this journey together.”

Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari’s reappointment comes at a significant time in the Institute’s history. As the Founding Director of IIM Mumbai, he was instrumental in leading the transformation of NITIE (National Institute of Industrial Engineering) into the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Mumbai) in 2023 under the guidance of Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, following the passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill by the Government of India. This historic milestone reflects his dedication and leadership in driving strategic changes across the Institute, including infrastructural improvements, curriculum reforms, and academic advancements. Under his stewardship, IIM Mumbai has cemented its reputation as a leading center for management education in India and globally.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari is an eminent academician and experienced researcher with over three decades of experience spanning industry, research, teaching, and consulting, both in India and internationally. Prior to assuming the role of Director at IIM Mumbai, he had an extensive tenure at IIT Kharagpur, where he served in various academic and administrative capacities, contributing to its growth and reputation.

He has been a visiting professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA. His areas of interest include digital supply chain transformation, business analytics, data-driven decision-making, social network analysis, and digital twin. A graduate from VNIT, Nagpur (formerly VRCE), Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari completed his post-graduation at MNNIT Allahabad (formerly MNREC) and Ph.D. from University of Jadavpur, West Bengal.