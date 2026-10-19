India’s Manufacturing Push: Can Small Suppliers Keep Up With Big Ambitions?

Pic Credit: Pexel

India is investing heavily in manufacturing, but the success of this industrial push will depend on more than new factories, modern production lines and large corporate investments. It will also depend on whether small suppliers can afford to upgrade their businesses, meet demanding quality standards and deliver products on time without putting their finances at risk.

From automobile components and electronic parts to packaging, textiles and industrial equipment, small businesses play an important role in keeping manufacturing operations running. They provide the materials and services that larger companies need to produce goods efficiently. Yet many of these suppliers face limited access to finance, rising operating costs and growing pressure to adopt new technology.

This creates a major challenge for India’s manufacturing ambitions. While large companies seek faster production and more reliable supply chains, smaller businesses must find ways to improve their capabilities without losing control of their costs. Helping them overcome these difficulties will be essential if manufacturing growth is to create wider economic benefits.

Small Suppliers Are Essential to Industrial Growth

India’s manufacturing strategy aims to increase domestic production, attract investment and strengthen the country’s position in global supply chains. Government initiatives, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, are designed to encourage businesses to expand production in selected sectors.

By the end of December 2025, the PLI programme had attracted more than ₹2.16 lakh crore in cumulative investment across 14 sectors, according to official figures. Such investment can generate opportunities for domestic businesses by increasing demand for components, raw materials, packaging, logistics and maintenance services.

However, the expansion of large factories does not automatically guarantee growth for smaller suppliers. Manufacturers may continue importing specialised components when domestic vendors cannot meet their requirements for price, quality or delivery. As a result, some local businesses may struggle to benefit from the growing demand.

For India to build stronger domestic supply chains, small suppliers must be able to compete on reliability and productivity, not merely on price.

Modernisation Comes With a Heavy Price Tag

Technology is changing how factories operate. Automated equipment, digital inventory systems and advanced quality-control processes are becoming increasingly important in modern manufacturing. These tools can reduce waste, improve consistency and help businesses complete orders more efficiently.

For small suppliers, however, adopting these systems can require substantial investment. A business that has relied on traditional machinery may need to purchase new equipment, upgrade its facilities and train workers before it can qualify for contracts from larger manufacturers.

The challenge is particularly difficult for firms that operate on narrow profit margins. Spending heavily on new machinery may improve future competitiveness, but the investment can put immediate pressure on cash flow.

Access to affordable loans, equipment financing and shared technology facilities could make modernisation easier. Large manufacturers can also help by providing technical guidance and giving smaller vendors sufficient time to meet new standards.

The aim should be to help small businesses become more productive without forcing them to take on financial risks they cannot comfortably manage.

Delayed Payments Can Hold Back Growth

Even when small suppliers secure large orders, payment delays can create serious difficulties. They often have to purchase materials, pay wages and cover electricity and transport costs well before receiving money from their customers.

When payments are delayed, a supplier may struggle to finance its next production cycle. It may need to borrow at a higher cost, postpone equipment upgrades or reject new orders despite having the capacity to fulfil them.

This problem can affect the entire supply chain. If a small component manufacturer cannot purchase raw materials on time, a much larger factory may also face production delays.

Improving payment discipline is therefore important for industrial competitiveness. Buyers should follow clear payment schedules, while suppliers need better access to working-capital finance and invoice-based lending. Predictable payments would allow smaller firms to plan production, retain workers and invest with greater confidence.

Quality and Skilled Workers Will Shape Competitiveness

Price alone is rarely enough to win and retain manufacturing contracts. Large companies need suppliers that can maintain consistent quality, meet technical specifications and deliver on schedule. Businesses seeking to enter international supply chains may also need to satisfy additional testing, certification and documentation requirements.

For smaller firms, meeting these expectations can be challenging. They may have years of manufacturing experience but lack access to specialised testing facilities or employees trained to operate advanced equipment.

Industry associations, technical institutions and larger manufacturers can help close this gap through practical training, shared facilities and supplier-development programmes. Such support can help small businesses improve production standards without bearing every cost independently.

Digital tools can also help suppliers monitor inventory, track defects and reduce unnecessary material use. However, technology works best when employees understand how to use it and businesses have the infrastructure needed to support it.

Building Stronger Links Between Large and Small Businesses

India’s manufacturing ambitions require closer cooperation between major companies and their domestic suppliers. Large manufacturers can support this process by identifying promising local businesses, offering technical assistance and providing more predictable orders.

Long-term supplier relationships are especially valuable because they give small firms greater confidence to invest in machinery, training and additional production capacity. Without that certainty, businesses may hesitate to expand, even when opportunities appear promising.

Government support also needs to address the everyday problems that affect industrial operations. Affordable finance, reliable power, efficient transport, simpler compliance procedures and easier access to technology can make a meaningful difference to smaller enterprises.

Industrial clusters and shared production facilities offer another possible solution. By sharing testing equipment, training resources and other infrastructure, small businesses can reduce costs and improve their ability to compete for larger contracts.

Manufacturing Growth Must Reach Beyond Big Corporations

India has an opportunity to expand production, create employment and become a more important participant in global manufacturing. But the lasting impact of this transformation will depend on whether smaller businesses can grow alongside major industrial companies.

When suppliers receive regular orders and are able to invest in better equipment, they can improve productivity, create jobs and strengthen local economies. These gains can support household incomes and generate economic activity beyond the factory floor.

If small suppliers remain constrained by expensive credit, delayed payments and limited technology access, the benefits of manufacturing expansion may be uneven. Large investments alone cannot create a resilient domestic industrial base unless the businesses supporting those investments are financially and operationally strong.

India’s manufacturing push must therefore focus not only on how much the country produces, but also on how effectively domestic suppliers participate in that production. Helping small businesses improve quality, control costs and adopt modern technology will be crucial to building supply chains that are competitive, reliable and capable of supporting long-term industrial growth.