Infleqtion Hosts London Leaders to Advance Quantum Business

OXFORD, England, Oct 19 — Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral atom technology, will host the first Quantum Application Forum, an exclusive one-day event convening senior business and technology leaders on 3 November 2026 at IET Savoy Place in London. Executives responsible for technology, innovation and investment decisions will explore how quantum technology can address critical challenges, unlock commercial value and drive national competitiveness and economic growth.

“The UK has an opportunity, alongside its European neighbours, to turn its strength in quantum research into a competitive advantage for its industries,” said Colin Sullivan MBE, Managing Director, at Infleqtion UK. “Business leaders are central to that. They understand which problems are worth solving, and their insight will shape how the technology is put to use. Our aim is that everyone who joins the forum leaves with a clearer view of where quantum could benefit their organisation, and the confidence to take a practical next step.”

The forum’s theme is “Integrating Quantum into National & Economic Growth.” Leaders from financial services and fintech, healthcare and life sciences, pharmaceuticals, materials science, energy, telecommunications, government and the public sector will join.

Morning plenary sessions will lead into afternoon roundtables, with attendees joining discussions on topics including quantum–AI hybrid workloads, software and algorithm optimization, resilient infrastructure and supply chains, security readiness, and the standards and policies shaping adoption. Speakers will be announced ahead of the event.

EVENT DETAILS

Date and time: 3 November 2026, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. GMT, with breakfast and networking beginning at 8 a.m. GMT

3 November 2026, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. GMT, with breakfast and networking beginning at 8 a.m. GMT Venue: IET Savoy Place, London

IET Savoy Place, London Cost: Complimentary for confirmed guests

Complimentary for confirmed guests Format: Plenary sessions and roundtable discussions

Plenary sessions and roundtable discussions Register: To preserve an environment for open dialogue, registration is by approval only and attendance is limited to invited and approved participants. To be considered, visit infleqtion.com/qaf and follow “Register Your Interest.”

Infleqtion has deep roots in Europe and delivered the UK’s first operational 100-physical-qubit quantum computer to the National Quantum Computing Centre at Harwell. Most recently, the company announced a £9 million Innovate UK award to continue development of a deployable quantum radio frequency (QRF) direction finding (DF) system as part of the Quantum Missions Primer programme.