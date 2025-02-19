International Photographic Council Announces Keynote, Hall of Fame and Service Award Recipients for Upcoming Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025

New York, NY, February 19, 2025 — The International Photographic Council (IPC) will host its annual IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025. The special event will take place in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations and celebrate some of the world’s most recognizable photographers.

“IPC is excited to offer a full program from international to U.S. recipients who have all helped contribute to the growth of the photographic industry,” says Andy Marcus, President of IPC.

This year’s IPC Hall of Fame recipient is Kurt Nowak. Nowak was born and raised in Vienna, Austria and is the founder of Colenta Labortechnik and a visionary in photographic and imaging technology. He exemplifies innovation and dedication and is an accomplished inventor in imaging technology and a motivating business executive with a career spanning over six decades.

Iconic photographer Stephen Wilkes will deliver an inspiring keynote. Wilkes is best known for his commercial work as a National Geographic Explorer and widely recognized for his fine art and editorial talent. Wilkes continues to inspire photographers worldwide with his outstanding images.

The IPC Service Award honoree, Jerry Grossman is Co-Owner and Editor-in-Chief of Digital Imaging Reporter. IPC is continuing the tradition of honoring those who have contributed to the art and business of photography. Grossman is very deserving of this prestigious award for his dedication, inspiration and tireless efforts in helping to grow and expand the photographic industry for four decades.

IPC adds a new award this year, the IPC Photographic Educator Achievement Award with the honor going to Alicia Hanson, Founder & CEO of NYC Salt. Hansen founded NYC Salt in 2008, a photography and video nonprofit program for high school students. It has since grown to engage more than 200 youths per year who enroll in rigorous visual arts education and college preparatory.

In the coming weeks, IPC will reveal its list of the Class of 2025 Professional Photographer Achievement Awards. These awards were established in 1999 and continue to honor photographers throughout the globe.

The James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship will honor four photo imaging students from NYC accredited schools at the May luncheon. These scholarship recipients are important and continue to keep the industry vital.

The International Photographic Council celebrated 50 years in 2024. Its annual luncheons draw more than 150 dignitaries, photography enthusiasts, sponsors and top photographers from around the world. This year’s program will include an IPC Network Mingle which starts at 11:30 am and is a great opportunity for members to share information and meet all of the award recipients.

Visit IPCPhoto.org to learn more or to secure your reservation to the May luncheon. Please contact Kathy Jello, IPC Vice President for more information on sponsorship opportunities for 2025 or to donate to the James L. Chung Scholarship program.

The May luncheon will be a fantastic opportunity to network and celebrate the power of photography, the universal language, with all of the award honorees and special guests.