INVITE Networks Continues Expansion, Opens Office in Alaska

Anchorage, AK, December 05, 2024 –INVITE Networks, an IT solutions and service provider, expanded its footprint by opening a physical office in Anchorage, AK, this month. The company, in operation since 2012 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, also opened an office in Phoenix earlier this year.

Josh Whiting, President and co-founder of INVITE Networks, is heading up the company’s geographical expansion efforts.

“Anchorage is a great place to do business in an underserved region,” Whiting said. “Our local team knows the market, the people, and the needs of the industry. We’re looking forward to serving a new clientele in Alaska.”

INVITE Networks specializes in providing IT products across network infrastructure, data storage, cloud computing, collaboration and communication, cybersecurity and more. The company sets itself apart by also providing high-end professional services, managed solutions, financial services, and project management for enterprise and mid-market level endeavors.