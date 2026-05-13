MoS Pabitra Margherita Holds High Level Talks in Honduras, Engages with Indian Community

May 13: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held detailed discussions with senior leadership in Honduras during his official visit, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The meetings covered a range of issues, including trade and investment opportunities, development partnership initiatives, and cultural collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in deepening engagement and building a more dynamic and forward-looking partnership.

Margherita also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Honduras, acknowledging their contribution to fostering strong cultural and people-to-people ties. He appreciated their efforts in representing Indian values abroad and encouraged them to remain actively connected with India’s growth story.

The visit reflects India’s continued efforts to expand its diplomatic engagement in Latin America, with a focus on strengthening global partnerships through sustained dialogue, cooperation, and community outreach.