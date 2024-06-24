Irasva Fine Jewellery Opens in Bandra, Mumbai

Mumbai, June 24th, 2024: Irasva Fine Jewellery, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious designs, has proudly opened the doors to its newest store in Bandra West Mumbai, solidifying its presence as a premier destination for luxury jewellery in India. This new store, located in the vibrant and upscale neighbourhood of Bandra, marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion journey.

Distinctive elements of the brand’s aesthetic can be seen throughout the store, including the use of Armani grey marble as pillars and intricate inlay work on both levels. Every detail, from the décor to the layout, has been thoughtfully designed to reflect Irasva‘s commitment to luxury and exclusivity. The new Irasva Fine Jewellery store spans an impressive 1500 square feet and boasts a two-storied façade that exudes contemporary elegance. The store’s design is a masterpiece of sophistication, featuring a warm, welcoming ambience illuminated by soft, inviting lights. The open layout, with minimalist displays and private island tables, is crafted to provide a luxurious and intimate shopping experience.

The Irasva store in Bandra will showcase all their best-selling collections, including Mosaique, Esperia, and Amara, alongside an exclusive range of Irasva’s signature collections, including stunning diamond necklaces, bracelets, elegant earrings, and bespoke rings. Additionally, the store provides personalized services, including custom jewellery design consultations and bespoke creations.

“Bandra has become the newest luxury jewellery destination, and we believe that our discerning customer here is someone with an elevated design sense who will appreciate our bespoke creations. Our new store is not just a retail space but a sanctuary for those who value the art of fine jewellery. said Ms Leshna Shah, founder at Irasva Fine Jewellery.

Irasva Fine Jewellery has also introduced With Clarity New York at the Bandra store, a luxury brand renowned for its lab-grown diamond jewellery in their Bandra store. Renaissance Global Limited, Irasva’s parent company is a strategic distribution partner for With Clarity. Leshna says, ‘The Indian market is burgeoning for affordable luxury, and with the onset of easy access & increasing curiosity to lab-grown diamond jewellery, it is the right move to introduce With Clarity New York, an already established top fine jewellery brand in the USA,”

Visit Us- Irasva Fine Jewellery 1-101, Kalpak Optimus, Turner Road, Bandra West

Store Timings: 11:00 am to 8:30 pm, Open all days