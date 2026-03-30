IREDA Secures JPY 28 Billion ECB Facility from SMBC

New Delhi, Mar 30: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited ( IREDA ) has entered into a Facility Agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ( SMBC ) to raise External Commercial Borrowing ( ECB ) amounting to JPY 28 billion , including a greenshoe option of JPY 12 billion . The proceeds will be utilised to support sustainable financing initiatives.

The five-year unsecured facility , structured with a bullet repayment at maturity, is expected to further strengthen IREDA ’s resource base while enhancing its presence in international financial markets. The facility is positioned as a cost-efficient and resilient funding source, particularly in the context of evolving global geopolitical dynamics.