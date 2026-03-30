Solitario Expands Global Footprint in the Maldives, Partners with Essence Retail to Redefine Luxury in the Tropics

India, Mar 30: Solitario, a sustainable luxury jewelry brand, has entered the Maldives, marking its eighth international market. The brand has partnered with Essence Retail, Maldives’ largest retail chain founded by Sanjay Singh, to introduce its lab-grown diamond collections across the island nation’s luxury retail network.

The grand launch took place at Hulhule Island Resort (HIH), where the brand was unveiled by Ricky Vasandani, Founder, Solitario, along with Gautam Budhrani, Gautam Budhrani and Anveya Jewels strategy and Growth Partner, Solitario and Sanjay Singh, Founder of Essence Retail Maldives, in the presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries.

With a philosophy rooted in sustainability, Solitario enters the Maldivian market with its ethos of creating “diamonds that honor and complement the earth and the ocean.” The brand’s lab-grown diamonds reflect a commitment to eco-conscious luxury, aligning seamlessly with the Maldives’ pristine natural environment.

As part of its initial expansion phase, Solitario will establish a strong presence through Essence Retail’s extensive shop-in-shop network across some of the Maldives’ most prestigious resorts and islands. The rollout includes Hulhule Island Resort (HIH), followed by key luxury destinations such as Taj Exotica, Siru Fen Fushi Private Island, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, and JW Marriott, among others.

The first phase will culminate with the launch of a flagship Solitario boutique at Marina CROSSROADS—a 1,200 sq. ft. duplex space positioned as the centerpiece of the brand’s Maldivian presence.

Building on this momentum, the brand has already outlined its Phase 2 expansion, which will include the addition of 15 more shop-in-shop locations along with a second flagship exclusive brand outlet, further strengthening its foothold in the Indian Ocean luxury market.