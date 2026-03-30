Weekly Market Summary: Global Markets React to Geopolitical Tensions and Rising Energy Costs 

Weekly market analysis on behalf of Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A

United States Market Overview

U.S. financial markets experienced a volatile week, largely influenced by geopolitical developments in the Middle East and fluctuations in energy prices. With limited economic data releases, investor sentiment was driven primarily by external events rather than domestic fundamentals. Early optimism around a potential easing of geopolitical tensions supported equities, but confidence weakened later in the week as uncertainty persisted.

Major stock indices ended the week mixed. Smaller-cap indices such as the S&P MidCap 400 and Russell 2000 posted gains, breaking a four-week losing streak. In contrast, large-cap benchmarks—including the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average—declined for the fifth consecutive week. Notably, value stocks continued to outperform growth stocks, reflecting a cautious investor approach amid uncertainty.

Economic indicators pointed to a moderation in business activity. The S&P Global Composite PMI fell to an 11-month low, indicating slower growth, particularly within the services sector. At the same time, inflationary pressures intensified, with businesses reporting higher input costs—largely attributed to rising energy prices and supply disruptions. Many companies passed these costs on to consumers, contributing to broader inflation concerns.

Labor market data remained relatively stable. Jobless claims showed only a slight increase, while continuing claims declined, suggesting resilience in employment conditions. However, consumer sentiment weakened notably, with declining confidence in both short-term economic conditions and personal financial outlooks. Inflation expectations also rose, signaling growing concern among households.

In fixed income markets, U.S. Treasury yields fluctuated but ended largely unchanged. Investors are increasingly factoring in the possibility of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, driven by inflation risks linked to higher oil prices. Meanwhile, high-yield bond markets saw moderate activity, supported in part by ongoing merger and acquisition discussions.

European Market Overview

European markets showed modest gains overall, though sentiment remained cautious due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and its potential impact on economic growth. The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index edged higher, with mixed performance across major national indices.

The European Central Bank (ECB) signaled a flexible policy stance, indicating readiness to adjust interest rates if inflationary pressures persist. President Christine Lagarde emphasized that it is too early to determine the long-term impact of geopolitical developments but warned against excessive market optimism. Rising energy costs remain a key concern for policymakers.

Economic data across the region suggested weakening momentum. In Germany, business confidence declined to its lowest level in over a year, reflecting concerns about future economic growth. However, the manufacturing sector showed some resilience, with output expanding modestly.

Across the broader eurozone, business activity slowed, with the Composite PMI indicating near-stagnation. New orders declined for the first time in several months, and supply chain disruptions intensified, highlighting the indirect effects of geopolitical tensions on trade and production.

Growth forecasts have also been revised downward. The OECD reduced its outlook for European economic expansion, citing higher costs and weaker demand linked to the Middle East conflict. The eurozone is now expected to grow at a slower pace than previously anticipated, with similar downward revisions for the UK.

Inflation in the UK remained steady; however, this data does not yet fully reflect the impact of rising oil and gas prices. As energy costs continue to increase, inflationary pressures may intensify in the coming months, posing additional challenges for both policymakers and businesses.

Asia and Global Markets Overview

In Asia, market performance was mixed as investors responded to rising energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty. Japan’s equity markets showed modest movement, while concerns about energy dependency weighed on sentiment. As a major importer of oil, Japan faces increased risks from higher energy prices, which could impact both corporate profitability and consumer spending.

The Japanese government has taken proactive measures, including releasing strategic oil reserves to stabilize supply. Meanwhile, currency markets remain volatile, with the yen weakening against the U.S. dollar. This has raised expectations of potential intervention by authorities to support the currency.

Bond yields in Japan rose, reflecting both global trends and expectations of gradual monetary policy normalization. Although inflation eased slightly due to government subsidies, underlying price pressures remain, particularly from energy costs. Policymakers continue to emphasize the importance of wage growth in sustaining long-term inflation stability.

In China, equity markets declined as investors assessed the impact of higher oil prices on key industries such as transportation and manufacturing. The government intervened to limit fuel price increases, aiming to reduce the burden on businesses and consumers.

Trade tensions between China and the United States also resurfaced, with new investigations into trade practices ahead of a planned leadership summit. Despite this, Chinese authorities signaled a willingness to adopt a more balanced trade approach by increasing imports and opening sectors to foreign investment.

Encouragingly, China reported strong industrial profit growth earlier in the year, particularly among private enterprises. However, the sustainability of this momentum may be tested as geopolitical risks and energy costs continue to rise.