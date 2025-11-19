ITC Hotels unveils Fortune Select Siliguri

New Delhi, 19 Nov: ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) announces the opening of Fortune Select Siliguri, a 70-key premium hotel set in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas. Situated in West Bengal’s vibrant gateway city, the hotel with its plush ambience, refined vegetarian offerings and sophisticated event spaces is pegged to become the new landmark for weddings, celebrations, and leisure travels. ITCHL continues to strengthen its footprint in India’s eastern region. With this addition, the chain now has seven operating hotels in West Bengal, including ITC Sonar, ITC Royal Bengal, Storii by ITC Hotels Devasom Resort and Spa in Kolkata, and four Fortune hotels with one hotel each in Kolkata, Durgapur, Kalimpong and now Siliguri.

Speaking on the launch, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said, “The unveiling of Fortune Select Siliguri is an important milestone in ITC Hotels’ planned expansion in the East, a region rich in its traditions, ethos, commerce and natural beauty. As part of our growth strategy and commitment, we continue widening the ITCHL footprint in emerging urban centres, cultural hubs and high-potential markets reflecting our thoughtful vision of delivering responsible and rewarding hospitality across the lengths & breadth of India, and its proximal markets.”

Offering easy access from Bagdogara Airport, Fortune Select Siliguri, with its aesthetic, well-appointed rooms and suites, effortlessly blends contemporary design with warm hospitality. Guests can enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding landscape while indulging in modern comforts, and scrumptious culinary experiences at Rainbow, the signature all-vegetarian restaurant, inspired by the seven colours of the rainbow. Soon to open is the ever-stylish and trendy bar- Neptune, an inviting space to unwind over a curated selection of spirits, wines and handcrafted cocktails paired with delectable dishes and Fortune Deli a contemporary outlet serving fresh bakes and light snacks.

Sharing his thoughts, Roshan Agarwal, Managing Director, CKIM Promoters LLP, added, “We have envisioned Fortune Select Siliguri as more than just a hotel; it is a celebration of the way people come together in this part of the country. In Fortune Hotels that carries the trusted legacy of ITC Hotels, we have found a partner who shares our belief in creating warm and authentic experiences for guests visiting Siliguri. Together, we aim to position this hotel as the region’s most sought-after destination for weddings and social gatherings, where every celebration becomes a cherished memory.”

Fortune Select Siliguri is curated as a destination for grand celebrations, corporate events and intimate gatherings and can encompass upto 900 guests. Its versatile banquet spaces, a grand lush green lawn, expansive ballroom embellished with elegant décor, pre-function area, and exclusive VIP lounges are set to create the perfect backdrop for special occasion. Beyond celebrations, Fortune Select Siliguri houses a swimming pool, spa, and a well-equipped gymnasium. These soon-to-open wellness facilities are sure to provide much-needed relaxation to leisure seekers and business travellers alike. Siliguri, known for its strategic location serves as a gateway to North Bengal, Sikkim, and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Offering easy access to Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Gangtok amongst others it also functions as an entry point to many enchanting attractions in the Northeast.