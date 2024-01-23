ITC Nimyle for Pet Safe Floors ITC Nimyle collaborates with Pet Fed in a multicity grand tour

National, 23rd, January 2024: ITC Nimyle, a neem-based 100% natural action* floor cleaner, safe for homes with pets and children, collaborates with India’s largest pet festival, Pet Fed, to champion safe floors for pets. This collaboration emphasizes Nimyle’s commitment towards clean floors making it pet-friendly.

The partnership with Pet Fed is a significant milestone in ITC Nimyle’s journey to raise awareness on safe floors for pets with its neem based 100% natural action* floor cleaner designed with the goodness of Neem. With Pet Fed, ITC Nimyle is engaging with pet parents, pet enthusiasts, experts and veterinarians across cities in India to educate on pet safe floors and promote the choice of an eco- friendly floor cleaner.

Dr Nirrmala Kotharii, General Secretary of the World Neem Organisation, comments, “Neem has been an integral part of the Indian health and hygiene system for centuries. In India, the Neem tree is often planted in front of homes and is used as a sustainable solution for medicinal and remedial purposes. ITC Nimyle is testimony to this promise of the goodness of neem and the natural cleaning properties of the tree. Nimyle leaves floors clean, without chemical residue^ and its unique 100% Natural Action* kills germs, ensuring child and pet-friendly floors in every home that uses the product. Neem is the sustainable solution for homecare and pet care” ITC Nimyle’s Brand Ambassador and renowned celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur, adds, “My passion for food is matched by the joy I find in my home with the lively presence of eight wagging tails! As a pet parent, I’ve always focused on the overall wellbeing of my dogs by taking care of their nutrition, fitness as well as maintaining a clean home environment for them. Safe and hygienic floors are an intrinsic part of up keep for my pets and I trust ITC Nimyle for its natural and eco-friendly solution for floor cleaning. I truly believe in the power of Neem and Nimyle’s neem-based floor cleaner for perfectly safe and protected floors for pets and children. I’m excited to be a part of this collaboration and I truly had a wonderful time interacting with pets at the Nimyle stall at Pet Fed Mumbai.”

Following the success of Pet Fed in Bangalore and Mumbai, ITC Nimyle will be a part of the Hyderabad Pet Fed Festival on 16th & 17th March 2024 at DSL Virtue Mall. Passes available