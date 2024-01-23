Lecco Cucina new showroom in JP Nagar impresses home-grown cricket legend Javagal Srinath

Bengaluru, January 23, 2024: Popular modular kitchens and wardrobes brand Lecco Cucina have begun the new year in style with the launch of their latest experience center in the city’s upscale JP Nagar. Combining aesthetics and utility, Lecco Cucina champions a new paradigm for Indian consumers with a genuine appreciation for the good life. Former India cricketer and legendary pace bowler Javagal Srinath welcomed the arrival of Lecco Cucina to this part of the city.

“Congratulations to Lecco Cucina on the inauguration of their new experience center. The blend of style and functionality in their modular designs is impressive. This expansion in JP Nagar reflects their dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for modern living spaces,” said former Indian cricket player and legendary pacer Javagal Srinath.

Synonymous with Italian-design-inspired modular kitchens and wardrobes, Lecco Cucina is on an expansion spree in the highly style-conscious and price-sensitive Bangalore market. The experience center in JP Nagar is the third of its kind in the IT city and caters exclusively to consumers in Bangalore South.

“Standing amidst the vibrant energy of JP Nagar, I’m genuinely thrilled to inaugurate Lecco Cucina’s new store. This marks not just a launch but a personal commitment to enhancing homes with beautiful craftsmanship of modular kitchens and wardrobes,” C K Ramamurthy, MLA, Bangalore South said.

Inspired by the idea of introducing premium-finish Italian design and innovation to Indian homes, Lecco Cucina is rapidly establishing a formidable reputation for crafting budget-friendly kitchens and wardrobes that spell style and quality. The showroom in JP Nagar houses exceptional designs that are a testament to the unique aesthetic sensibilities of individual customers.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about the opening of our new experience center in JP Nagar. It’s a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional modular kitchens and wardrobes. Seeing Lecco Cucina expand and become more accessible brings immense joy. We look forward to sharing the beauty of our designs with everyone in this vibrant community” Manas B N, Partner – Lecco Cucina stated.

The bouquet of three exquisite experience centers in Bangalore promise to further raise the design experience for Indian homeowners. They also reinforce Lecco Cucina as the benchmark of innovation and style for the modular kitchens and wardrobes industry.

With as many as seven exclusive experience centers in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, Lecco Cucina enjoys a strong presence across south India. Style-conscious consumers can choose from an exhaustive range of the choicest modular furniture symbolising the perfection that personifies the legendary Italian perfection – at affordable pricing.

The Lecco Cucina range comprises an exhaustive array of meticulously curated combos of kitchens and wardrobes for 3BHK, 2BHK, and 1BHK homes. Be it completely self-sufficient kitchen combos, spacious wardrobes, comfortable bed sets, or TV units with shoe racks – Lecco Cucina has something for everyone to convert homes to dream homes.

The Lecco Cucina success story is spurred by the urge and desire to introduce the famed Italian elegance to Indian homes at reasonable prices. Lecco Cucina achieves this through a strategic alignment of Italian designs and German technology – crafting fashion furniture that is attractive, functional, and affordable.