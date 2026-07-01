IV Obninsk NEW‑2026 Youth Forum Wraps Up with Record International Turnout

Over 700 delegates from 85 countries gathered in Russia’s first science city

Moscow, July 01: The fourth Obninsk NEW‑2026 International Youth Forum has concluded in Obninsk, Kaluga Region. The event focused on building a skilled workforce for the global nuclear power industry and was supported by Rosatom, the Government of the Kaluga Region, and the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

More than 700 participants fr om 85 countries took part in person, alongside high‑level delegations from 10 nations. Thousands more students joined online through 25 partner broadcasting platforms, making this year’s forum the largest to date.

The speaker line‑up underscored the forum’s growing international prestige. Attendees heard addresses from Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of the Russian Government; Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA; and Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association. A high‑level plenary session featured IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov, as well as heads of national nuclear agencies from partner countries, including Almasadam Satkaliev (Kazakhstan) and Azim Akhmedhadzhaev (Uzbekistan).

The programme was split into two parts. The morning sessions explored youth engagement: how young communities are reshaping the nuclear industry, what joint projects can emerge from international cooperation, and what role Obninsk could play in building a global network of young nuclear leaders. The afternoon was given over to expert panel discussions with representatives from various nuclear organisations. One standout contribution came from Alexander Alekseev, Deputy Director of the Science and Integration Department at the ITER Organization, who spoke about the importance of thermonuclear research and voiced his hope that fusion would become a lifelong mission for talented scientists and engineers.

The forum also served as the centrepiece of a 10‑day educational marathon for young professionals from around the world who are building careers in nuclear and related fields. As part of that marathon, the first modules were launched of the joint Rosatom Academy–IAEA programme on human resource management for newcomer countries, the Obninsk Tech Summer University, and the international female camp “Invisible Force”.

Tangible outcomes included two agreements signed in the presence of Rosatom, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, and Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha. The documents are designed to promote Russian engineering education in nuclear technologies abroad and to give further momentum to the Obninsk Tech project, which is being developed with IAEA support.

A separate highlight was the meeting between Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and the new members of the Impact Team 2050 International Youth Council – 13 young leaders from 13 countries. They discussed ways to spread the message of peaceful atomic energy among younger generations and to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Another notable event was the presentation of the book Principles in Action – a collection of real‑life stories and practices showing how the ideas of the Youth Declaration of Nuclear Cooperation have been applied in education, science, medicine and environmental protection.