Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses Business sells 3249 vehicles

July 1, 2026 Neel Achary business 0

New Delhi, July 1: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), today announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of June 2026 stood at 3249 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 5%.

Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Limited (SML).

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML, President – Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, “The CV industry continues to benefit from infrastructure-led demand and an ongoing replacement cycle in medium term.

However, recent increases in fuel prices and pressure on freight economics has tempered fleet expansion and vehicle replacement decisions in the near term. We are closely monitoring the evolving cost pressures and broader macroeconomic uncertainties impacting industry sentiment and implementing appropriate mitigation measures.”

 

Trucks & Buses Business (MTBD+SML) – June 2026

Category

June

YTD June

F27

F26

% Change

F27

F26

% Change

Cargo Vehicles

1138

1276

-11%

3450

3502

-1%

Passenger Vehicles

2111

1822

16%

5939

4947

20%

MTBD + SML Total

3249

3098

5%

9389

8449

11%

Mahindra Trucks & Buses (MTBD) – June 2026

Category

June

YTD June

F27

F26

% Change

F27

F26

% Change

Cargo Vehicles

783

796

-2%

2341

2220

5%

Passenger Vehicles

536

431

24%

1610

1303

24%

MTBD Total

1319

1227

7%

3951

3523

12%

SML Mahindra Limited (SML) – June 2026

Category

June

YTD June

F27

F26

% Change

F27

F26

% Change

Cargo Vehicles

355

480

-26%

1109

1282

-13%

Passenger Vehicles

1575

1391

13%

4329

3644

19%

SML Total

1930

1871

3%

5438

4926

10%

 

 

 