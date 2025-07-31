SPPSPTM Hosts Orientation Program 2025 to Welcome Future Pharma Professionals

Mumbai, 31 July 2025: The induction programme 2025 for new students of the Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) at the NMIMS Mumbai Campus was held on a solemn and elegant note at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium on July 14, marking the beginning of a transformative academic journey for aspiring pharmacy professionals.

The program commenced with the registration of new students, followed by the traditional lamp lighting, the chanting of the Saraswati Vandana, and the NMIMS Anthem, to dispel the darkness of ignorance with the light of wisdom and to instill a collective spirit of unity, pride, and belonging among students and faculty.

In his welcome address, SPPSPTM Dean Dr. Jagannath Sahoo shed light on the institution’s academic ethos and its remarkable journey from a modest beginning to establishing multiple campuses across the country. He emphasised, “The core principles of a meaningful education and career in Pharma include a strong scientific foundation, analytical and problem-solving skills, effective communication skills, and commitment to ethical and regulatory practices.” He also highlighted the academic excellence of the Mumbai campus, which has been consistently recognised among the top institutions in the country—proudly securing a place in the Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes in India, as per the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings.

NMIMS, recently reaccredited with the prestigious NAAC A++ grade and an outstanding CGPA of 3.67 out of 4.0, remains dedicated to maintaining academic excellence and valuebased education across its campuses.

Shri Rasik Raman Das ji, Monk, Author and Mindset Coach, Gold Medalist in Engg and an M.Tech. from IIT Bombay, bestselling author of ‘Be the Smarter You’, and Founder Director of InPlug Academy, graced the event as Chief Guest. Drawing from his distinguished career, he shared with the students pragmatic insights on the power of a positive mindset for success and happiness in both professional and personal life.

The gathering was also addressed by Honorary Secretary, SVKM and Mentor, SPPSPTM, Dr. Jayant Gandhi and Pro Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni. A special felicitation was held for Mr. Keith D’Souza for securing All India Rank in NIPER JEE & GPAT 2025.

Dr Sahoo gave an overview of SVKM’s NMMIS and SPPSPTM and introduced the esteemed faculty and staff members.

Following lunch and meeting with parents, Director, Pharma. Tech. Mgmt., Prof. Jagadish Audipudy gave a powerful keynote address on “Optimising Dual Degree for a Successful Career in Pharmaceutical Industry,’ which offered the students invaluable insights into the career paths they can choose.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Dr Sarika Wairkar, Associate Dean, SPPSPTM, expressed gratitude to all the distinguished guests, faculty members and student coordinators for making the ceremony a success.

New students were introduced to various committees, councils and forums by the Student Committee Heads of B-Gyaan; TEC, Isthmus Urjja; Excalibur and Kshamta. This was followed by a Q&A Session wherein Dr. Sahoo, Prof. Audipudy, Dr. Yogesh Kulkarni and Dr. Wairkar patiently answered all queries from the new batch.

The audience rose for the National Anthem to close the inaugural session with dignity and patriotic reverence. The event set a profound and aspirational tone for the year ahead, laying a solid foundation for a purpose-driven and intellectually enriching and socially aware academic life at NMIMS SPPSPTM, Mumbai.