Advanced OCT-Guided Stenting Helps 67-Year-Old Avoid Open-Heart Surgery at KIMS Saveera

Anantapur, July 18: Doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital successfully treated a 67-year-old man with a complex coronary artery disease using an advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)-guided left main bifurcation stenting procedure, eliminating the need for open-heart bypass surgery.

According to Dr. Spandana, Consultant Cardiologist, the patient, Dudekula Dastagiri (67) from Anantapur district, was admitted with symptoms of an acute heart attack. A coronary angiogram revealed severe narrowing of the left main coronary artery along with critical blockages in all three major coronary arteries, a condition known as triple vessel disease.

Considering the complexity of the disease, the medical team initially recommended Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. However, the patient declined surgery due to personal reasons.

As an alternative, the cardiology team performed a highly complex OCT-guided left main bifurcation stenting procedure. Optical Coherence Tomography enabled precise visualisation of the artery from within, allowing accurate stent placement and optimisation of the intervention.

The procedure was completed successfully, and the patient made an uneventful recovery. He was discharged in stable condition and is doing well during follow-up visits. He has resumed his routine daily activities independently.

Dr. Spandana said that blockages involving the left main coronary artery are among the most critical forms of coronary artery disease because they affect blood flow to a large portion of the heart muscle. However, advanced intracoronary imaging technologies such as OCT have significantly improved the precision and safety of complex coronary interventions, offering an effective alternative for carefully selected patients who are not candidates for, or decline, bypass surgery.

She also emphasised that patients experiencing symptoms such as severe chest pain, breathlessness, excessive sweating, or pain radiating to the arm or jaw should seek immediate medical attention, as early diagnosis and timely intervention can be lifesaving.

The patient’s family expressed their gratitude to the cardiology team at KIMS Saveera for the successful treatment and compassionate care.