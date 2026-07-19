KIMS Seethammadhara Doctors Successfully Treat Giant Brain Aneurysm Without Open Surgery

Visakhapatnam, July 19: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara, successfully treated a rare and complex giant brain aneurysm in a 45-year-old man using a minimally invasive endovascular procedure, eliminating the need for open brain surgery. The life-saving intervention was performed by the Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology team led by Dr. Venkatesh Pothula, Head of Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology.

The patient, a resident of Visakhapatnam, had been experiencing recurrent seizures and progressive neurological symptoms for several months. After consulting multiple healthcare facilities, he was initially suspected to have a brain tumour and was eventually referred to KIMS Hospitals for further evaluation.

Comprehensive neuroimaging at KIMS revealed that the patient was suffering from a large dysplastic long-segment fusosaccular aneurysm of the left Middle Cerebral Artery (MCA)—a rare and potentially life-threatening cerebrovascular condition. Left untreated, the aneurysm carried a significant risk of serious neurological complications, including rupture, stroke, and permanent disability.

Given the complexity and location of the aneurysm, the medical team opted for an advanced minimally invasive endovascular approach instead of conventional open brain surgery. Using a specialised intracranial stent, doctors successfully reconstructed the diseased artery, restored normal blood flow to the brain, and excluded the aneurysm from circulation.

Dr. Venkatesh Pothula said the procedure was particularly challenging because the patient was suffering from refractory seizures and behavioural changes, indicating significant neurological involvement. “The intracranial stent allowed us to reconstruct the damaged blood vessel while preserving normal cerebral blood flow. This enabled us to successfully treat the aneurysm without performing open brain surgery,” he said.

The procedure was completed successfully, and the patient made an uneventful recovery without any neurological complications. He has since been discharged in a stable condition.

Highlighting the significance of advanced neuro-interventional techniques, Dr. Pothula said that modern endovascular therapies have transformed the management of complex brain aneurysms, offering safer treatment with faster recovery and fewer complications compared to traditional surgery.

He emphasised that early diagnosis and timely intervention are crucial, as untreated brain aneurysms can result in devastating neurological consequences. “With the availability of state-of-the-art endovascular technology, even highly complex aneurysms can now be managed safely and effectively through minimally invasive procedures, significantly improving patient outcomes,” he added.