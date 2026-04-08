RBI Policy Sparks Industry Reactions from Vestian, Colliers India, Square Yards and India Sotheby’s International Realty

1) Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian

The decision to keep the repo rate unchanged for an extended period comes as a welcome relief. It is likely to keep mortgage rates steady and competitive at a time when construction costs remain elevated due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. This move could help cushion the impact of rising input costs on demand and allow stakeholders to recalibrate their strategies in response to evolving market dynamics. However, this may be the RBI’s final status quo before the repo rate begins its upward trajectory.

2) Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head, Research, Colliers India.

RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its first MPC meeting of the fiscal year. This along with the continuation of neutral stance reflects a ‘wait-and-watch’ approach amid ongoing West Asia crisis and its fallout on commodity & fuel prices and supply chain disruptions as well. Although inflation levels have inched up in recent times driven by crude price volatilities, it remains relatively contained, with a projection of 4.6% for FY 2026-27. Simultaneously, on the growth front, the GDP is forecasted to grow at 6.9%.

While the outlook for overall real estate remains positive at this juncture, the likely impact of supply chain shocks and the resultant rise in construction materials can slow down ongoing and future construction activities. The intensity & duration of the ongoing crisis will have a significant bearing on consumption patterns including retail, hospitality and housing demand especially in the affordable & mid income segments. At the same, the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong and will provide a cushion for the real estate sector to remain resilient in the medium term.

3) Mr Piyush Bothra, Co-Founder and CFO, Square Yards

The current update on repo rates brings much-needed predictability for homebuyers and the real estate sector. With borrowing costs holding steady, demand, particularly in the mid-income and premium segments, is expected to remain resilient in the near term. This stability in interest rates also supports buyer sentiment and allows developers and lenders to plan with greater confidence. However, the RBI’s cautious tone suggests that stakeholders should remain prepared for potential shifts as inflation and global uncertainties continue to evolve. Any movement in rates going forward will be closely linked to external factors, and both homebuyers and industry players should stay mindful of changing macroeconomic conditions while making long-term decisions.

4) Mr Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty

The RBI’s decision to hold the repo rate steady is very much in line with what the market was expecting, and it brings a welcome sense of stability to the housing sector.

For homebuyers, it offers the confidence to move ahead with long-term decisions without the worry of sudden shifts in borrowing costs. From where we stand, a consistent policy environment like this goes a long way in reinforcing India’s appeal as a long-term real estate investment ecosystem. Despite ongoing global uncertainties, this kind of policy continuity supports a balanced outlook for the sector, backed by consistent underlying demand and resilient fundamentals.