New Delhi, 27th March 2025 – Announcing showcase with Khadi India at ‘Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI’. This event highlights the council’s dedication to promoting Indian textiles globally, with Khadi—India’s most iconic fabric—at the heart of the showcase. The show will take place in Mumbai at 9:30 PM on March 27, 2025, at Jio World Convention Centre.

Following the success of the Khadi showcase at Moscow Fashion Week (March 2025)—an initiative that further strengthens Khadi’s global appeal— the council continues its mission of taking Indian textiles to the world.

“As FDCI celebrates 25 years, we take great pride in leading multiple initiatives to promote Khadi both in India and worldwide. Khadi is not just fabric—it represents our heritage, sustainability, and craftsmanship. Showcasing it on global platforms is an honour and a matter of national pride,” said Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI.

The showcase will feature top designers— CoEK – Khadi India, Niki Mahajan, Nikasha and Ka-Sha—who will present fresh interpretations of Khadi with contemporary silhouettes, fine craftsmanship, and a blend of tradition and modern design.

Participating Designers & Collection Highlights

CoEK – Khadi India

Khadi is more than just fabric—it is a philosophy, a movement, and a step toward sustainability. The Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK)—an initiative by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)—is dedicated to repositioning Khadi for today’s lifestyle. Through innovation, branding, and storytelling, CoEK expands Khadi’s reach globally. This curated collection features pure cotton, wool, and Eri silk Khadi fabrics from artisans across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, blending tradition with modern sensibilities.

Niki Mahajan

Niki Mahajan’s collection merges baroque grandeur and French brocade-inspired prints with the raw beauty of Khadi. This fusion of European influences with Indian heritage creates a visually rich and meaningful collection. Pleats gathers, and soft silhouettes add effortless elegance while staying true to the essence of Khadi.

Nikasha – Mahboob

Mahboob, meaning “the beloved,” is a tribute to Khadi—woven with love and tradition. This collection celebrates craftsmanship, with each weave carrying the essence of its maker. Featuring fluid drapes, intricate details, and handwoven textures, Mahboob combines nostalgia with modern elegance, honoring artisanal fashion.

Ka-Sha – Samantar II

Samantar II explores the connection between the past and the future, the self and the world. This collection builds on Ka-Sha’s signature techniques, using Khadi in repetitive, mirrored, and gradient patterns. The designs feature indigenous silhouettes with a modern twist, blending geometric precision with organic forms to create a unique fashion statement.

Join us in celebrating 25 years of FDCI’s journey and the evolution of Khadi at the FDCI Showcase with Khadi India at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.