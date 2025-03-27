Times Internet Welcomes Johney Maheshwari As Head Of Corporate Development

New Delhi, March 27th, 2025: Times Internet is pleased to announce the appointment of Johney Maheshwari as the Head of Corporate Development.

In this strategic role, Johney will lead our Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Investment initiatives, driving Times Internet’s inorganic growth strategy while ensuring alignment with broader business objectives.

Johney brings over a decade of exceptional experience in corporate development and investment banking, with specialized expertise in the Financial Services sector. Most recently, he served as Associate Director of Corporate Development at Razorpay, where he successfully led high-profile acquisitions of Ezetap, BillMe, PoshVine, Curlec (Malaysia), and iZealiant. Johney also spearheaded Razorpay Ventures which aimed to invest in emerging startups and assist them in their growth journey. Prior to Razorpay, Johney worked in the Investment Banking team at EY, where he assisted prominent organizations such as SBI, ICICI Lombard, DHFL, and NIIF with their M&A activities and fundraising efforts.

Investments and M&A have been integral to Times Internet’s growth trajectory, with the company having deployed over INR 1000 Cr in investments and acquisitions over the past 10 years. Some prominent investee companies include Uber, Airbnb, Delhivery, Swiggy, PocketFM, Cardekho, Ola, and more. Johney’s appointment represents our renewed commitment to this strategic direction.