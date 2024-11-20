Lectrix Unveils Bold New Logo, Marking a Powerful Step Toward the Future of Mobility

New Delhi, 20th November 2024: Lectrix, the e-mobility arm of SAR Group unveiled a striking new logo that symbolises the brand’s evolution and its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and performance. This transformation marks the beginning of an exciting Phase 2 for Lectrix as it gears up to redefine the EV landscape.

The new logo, bathed in a dynamic red hue, speaks volumes about the brand’s passion, zeal, and action-oriented approach. Red embodies the relentless drive that fuels Lectrix’s journey, representing the heart and soul behind every breakthrough. At the centre of this new identity are two boomerangs, elegantly intertwined to symbolise the dynamic balance of power and innovation that propels Lectrix forward. Together, they represent the company’s precision in driving sustainable mobility into the future.

As Lectrix readies itself to enter a new era of electric vehicles, the logo represents its rejuvenated spirit, unwavering confidence, and readiness to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. The themes of “Passion,” “Power,” and “Innovation” are at the core of this transformation, resonating deeply with the values that Lectrix embodies.

Over the years, Lectrix has delivered innovative solutions in the EV space. Its pioneering Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering is revolutionising the way electric vehicles are powered and maintained, providing customers with flexible, cost-effective solutions. By addressing key challenges like range anxiety and ownership costs, Lectrix has ensured that EV adoption becomes a seamless experience for businesses and individuals alike.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business, Lectrix EV said, “We take immense pride in leading the innovation for EV solutions in india. This new logo is a powerful statement of who we are and where we’re headed. The bold red reflects our passion for creating cutting-edge solutions, while the boomerangs symbolise the innovative synergy that drives us forward. As we step into this new phase, our commitment to delivering unmatched performance and sustainable mobility remains steadfast.”

The identity shift also creates a sense of intrigue and anticipation, with Lectrix all set to launch their new product soon. The future is electric, and Lectrix under the legendary SAR group is ready to lead the charge.