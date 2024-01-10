Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Named Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. Magazine

Mansfield, TX, January 10, 2024 -Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas, has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is an exclusive print and digital publication that showcases celebrities, A-listers, and everyday hardworking professional women who share their stories and empower other women. Knapp-Fricks is recognized for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments, and self-storage.

About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks

A long-time entrepreneur, Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks has over 25 years of experience in numerous industries including real estate, investments, cattle production, ranching, and self-storage.

Knapp-Fricks is president and co-owner of Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd., a company she founded with her sister, Shelly Knapp. In business since 1999, the company specializes in land rentals and is known for providing exceptional rental properties and real estate services. The siblings also own Knapp Sisters Self Storage. The facility comprises five self-storage buildings, including the largest climate-controlled facility in the area. Their business was rated the #1 U-Haul dealer in Texas and #3 U-Haul dealer in the U.S.

Darcy credits her passion for real estate to her grandfather, James H. Knapp, who was one of the first attorneys in Arlington, Texas. He was recognized for his accomplishments and was instrumental in the development of the Texas City of Arlington. Darcy believes that if she can maintain that passion, it would be a great duty served as well as to pass on to her children.

An inspiration to many, Darcy’s advice to other entrepreneurs is to always trust their gut feelings. “When I first had the idea to build a self-storage facility, I made up my mind that it was going to be different from others,” said Darcy. She listened to her intuition and pursued her idea, which has turned out to be a tremendous success. “There is nothing too big or too small for you to accomplish,” said Darcy, “If you believe in yourself and your plans, you can be successful.”

The Knapp sisters are active members of the Texas Self Storage Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Arlington Historical Society, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau.

In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Darcy enjoys spending time on her ranch in South Texas, water sports, rodeos, hunting, and traveling.