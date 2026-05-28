Eurobond Announces Financial Results, Posting a 44 percent Net Profit Jump in FY25-26

Mumbai, May 28: Euro Panel Products Ltd, the parent company behind EUROBOND and the only publicly listed Aluminium Composite Panel brand in India, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered a strong performance demonstrating sustained growth across the board, registering a 18.91% growth in revenue from operations year over year and driving its net profit up by 44.13%.

The company reported INR 503.20 Crores of revenue from operations, marking an 18.91% year over year growth compared to the INR 423.18 Crore recorded in the previous financial year. The operating performance also saw substantial gains, with full-year EBITDA reaching INR 56.67 Crore, a 31.82% increase from the previous year. The bottom line mirrored this robust performance, as the annual Profit After Tax rose by 44.13% to INR 26.56 Crore. The company further solidified its financial footing by closing the year with a net worth of INR 160.07 Crore, reflecting a 20.15% increase. Reflecting this strong performance across the entire twelve-month period, Earnings Per Share reached INR 10.84,

Speaking on the strong financial performance, Mr Divyam Rajesh Shah, Whole Time Director & CFO at Euro Panel Products Ltd, said, “Closing out FY26 with these numbers is a big win for our team. This sustained growth proves we are actively capitalizing on India’s current infrastructure boom. In the last three years alone, we have delivered material for over 220 government projects across transit and civic infrastructure, including more than 18 airports, 100 metro stations, and 70 railway projects nationwide. Because of this scale, our premium facades are increasingly the material of choice for large scale public developments. By prioritizing product innovation and expanding our distribution network to capture this demand, we drove our bottom line up significantly and built a strong momentum we expect to carry straight into the next fiscal calendar.”

Looking ahead, Euro Panel Products Ltd is actively positioning itself for its next phase of portfolio diversification. Following the successful establishment of its sealant subsidiary, the company is currently working on upcoming developments designed specifically to serve evolving market demands and deliver continued value to the sector.