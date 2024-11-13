Locks by Godrej’ launches ‘Fear is Good’ campaign on Home Safety Day 2024 Unveils new smart lock range ‘Advantis IoT9

Chandigarh, November 13, 2024: The Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group, a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and safety, today celebrated Home Safety Day 2024, aimed at raising home safety awareness across India. To commemorate the occasion, the business also announced the launch of the robust My Home Safety Plan, a two-part initiative designed to strengthen safety for families, along its new ‘Fear is Good’ campaign, encouraging homeowners to take proactive safety measures. As part of this initiative, it also introduced the cutting-edge Advantis IoT9 smart lock, setting a new benchmark for home safety in India this year.

With the rising crime rate in urban areas, Locks by Godrej emphasises the need for heightened home safety. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India’s crime rate in 2024 was 445.9 per 100,000 people; theft was the most common crime. Implementing effective safety measures has become essential. To make home safety accessible for all, Locks by Godrej introduces the My Home Safety Plan, a two-part initiative designed to strengthen safety for families. The plan includes a complimentary, expert-led Home Safety Checkup to identify vulnerabilities and provide tailored solutions, and My Home Safety Quotient, an online tool offering personalized safety scores and actionable suggestions. This is complemented by the launch of the Advantis IoT9 smart lock, crafted with Indian households in mind.

Highlighting the significance of Home Safety Day, Mr. Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head, Locks & Architectural Fittings & Systems, Godrej & Boyce, said, “In the past three years, we have completed close to 1.5 lakh home safety checkups across 3,500 pin codes, resulting in a 25% increase in safety adoption rates. These assessments uncovered significant safety gaps, emphasizing the need for accessible and reliable solutions that families can trust. This year, we reaffirm our commitment to the ‘Har Ghar Surakshit’ mission, dedicated to raising home safety awareness nationwide. The launch of first-of-its-kind Advantis IoT9 smart lock exemplify our commitment to technology and efforts to make Indian homes safer. The innovative ‘Fear is Good’ campaign is aimed to further communicate the importance of staying safe at home. Through continuous innovation, engagement, and a proactive approach to safety, Locks by Godrej is empowering households to confidently face future safety challenges.”

The newly launched Advantis IoT9 is Godrej’smost advanced and one-of-a-kind addition to its smart lock range, featuring state-of-the-art, futuristic home safety technology tailored to Indian households. This next-generation smart lock offers nine advanced modes of access, including wearables, mobile NFC, Wi-Fi, biometric, Bluetooth, and RFID card access, making it the most versatile and comprehensive solution in the market.

In line with Godrej’s focus on data safety, all data is encrypted and stored on secure Indian servers, ensuring absolute privacy and uncompromising reliability.

Key features of Advantis IoT9 include:

Nine modes of futuristic access, such as wearables, mobile NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, biometric, RFID card, remote control, password/pin code, and mechanical override

of futuristic access, such as wearables, mobile NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, biometric, RFID card, remote control, password/pin code, and mechanical override This lock can be opened from anywhere across the globe.

Voice Guidance in English, Hindi, and regional languages for exceptionally easy setup and commands.

in English, Hindi, and regional languages for exceptionally easy setup and commands. A log of locking/ unlocking, called audit trail, can be accessed through the mobile app.

Seamless integration can be used to give voice commands using Alexa or Google Homes

can be used to give voice commands using Alexa or Google Homes Time Limited Password (PIN) can be generated through the mobile app to access the lock for limited time duration.

The innovative ‘Fear is Good’ campaign challenges the common belief that “it won’t happen to me,” advocating instead for a positive approach to caution that empowers Indian households to prioritize safety daily. With renowned actor Makarand Deshpande as the campaign ambassador, Locks by Godrej is driving home the message that awareness, coupled with the right tools, can protect loved ones and property.

…