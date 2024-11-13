Tata Power Renewable Energy Commissions One of India’s Largest Floating Solar Projects of 126 MW in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh, 13th November, 2024 – Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a prominent player in India’s renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, announces the successful commissioning of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project. With an impressive capacity of 126 MW, this project stands as one of India’s largest floating solar installations, marking a significant milestone in the country’s renewable energy journey. The EPC contract worth ₹ 596 crore was awarded by NHDC Limited to TPREL.

Located in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project supplies sustainable power to the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MPPTCL). Uniquely positioned between the Indirasagar and Omkareshwar hydroelectric reservoirs, this innovative project has navigated complex environmental and logistical challenges—such as fluctuating water levels, high winds, and limited site access— reaching successful completion within just 26 months.

The project features 213,460 bifacial glass-to-glass modules, generating 204,580 MWh of energy annually while offsetting 173,893 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year. To ensure stability and operational efficiency, the installation incorporates cutting-edge engineering solutions such as robust mooring systems, wave breakers, ballast anchors, and adaptive cableways. Additionally, it hosts the world’s largest inverter floating platform, covering 260 hectares of water body area —a new global benchmark in floating solar technology. Beyond carbon reduction, the project conserves an estimated 32.5 million cubic meters of water annually by minimizing reservoir evaporation.

Mr. Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “We are delighted to set a new benchmark with one of the largest floating solar installations in the country, showcasing how innovative engineering can address environmental challenges. This project is a powerful example of how we can harness renewable resources to drive substantial carbon reduction while optimizing the use of our precious land and water resources.”

Mr. Rajeev Jain, Managing Director, NHDC Limited stated, “The commissioning of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project marks a significant milestone for NHDC Limited and our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By partnering with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited on this project, we have demonstrated that floating solar technology can provide clean energy while preserving vital water resources. We are excited about the potential this project holds for future renewable energy developments in India.”

The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project is a blueprint for future installations throughout the world and establishes an international standard for floating solar technology. It illustrates how technical innovation can overcome environmental obstacles and have a lasting impact on India’s journey toward renewable energy leadership.

With this achievement, TPREL’s total renewable energy capacity now stands at 10.9 GW with 5.6 GW of projects in various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity has reached 5.3GW, comprising 4.3 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy projects.