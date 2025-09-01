Lubrizol Appoints Abhishek Shrivastava as Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA)

India, September 1st, 2025 – Lubrizol announces the appointment of Abhishek Shrivastava as Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA). In this critical leadership role, Abhishek will oversee Lubrizol’s ongoing growth and commitment to the region, including supporting customer impact, propelling local innovation, enhancing regional manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, and continuing to grow and develop the company’s standout talent.

Abhishek brings nearly 20 years of industry experience in business transformation, new business development, R&D, innovation, manufacturing technology and quality and technical roles. Prior to this appointment, he served as Lubrizol’s Vice President, Innovation and Decision Science, where he led the development of innovation growth platforms, sustainable product development and digital innovation capabilities.

“Abhishek’s appointment reflects the strategic importance of the IMEA region for Lubrizol’s future. His deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and ability to align innovation with customer needs make him ideally suited to support the region’s growth potential and strengthen our presence across these key markets,” said Rebecca Liebert, President and CEO, Lubrizol.

As IMEA Managing Director, Abhishek will be responsible for driving Lubrizol’s regional growth strategy, with a strong emphasis on enabling local teams and advancing a local-for-local model. He will be working closely with Lubrizol’s global and regional leadership to identify market-specific opportunities and strengthen engagement with customers, suppliers, and stakeholders across India, the Middle East and Africa.