Madhukar Kataria Appointed Associate Vice President , Micro Wellness Division at Micro Labs Ltd.

18th July 2025: In a significant leadership development in India’s healthcare and wellness landscape, Madhukar Kataria has been elevated to the role of Associate Vice President (AVP) at Micro Labs Ltd., where he will now helm the company’s growing Micro Wellness Division.

Kataria, a seasoned professional with over 19 years of experience in sales, marketing, and brand strategy, has consistently demonstrated an ability to scale and reposition OTC brands in highly competitive categories. Since joining Micro Labs in 2023, he has played a pivotal role in expanding the reach and impact of several flagship wellness products, including Dolo 500, Dolo Fevometer, and Dolo Spray—products that have become household names across India.

This elevation marks a strategic move by Micro Labs to deepen its commitment to preventive wellness and consumer healthcare, two segments witnessing rapid growth and heightened consumer interest post-pandemic. With Kataria’s dynamic leadership, the company aims to further strengthen its brand portfolio, drive innovation, and unlock new market opportunities within the wellness ecosystem.

Industry insiders see this appointment as a timely and forward-looking decision, aligning with Micro Labs’ broader vision to evolve from a pharmaceutical giant into a trusted wellness partner for millions of Indian households.

Kataria’s appointment is expected to inject fresh momentum into the company’s go-to-market strategies, digital outreach, and consumer engagement programs—underscoring Micro Labs’ intent to build a more consumer-centric, insight-led wellness business.