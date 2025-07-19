Makhana in the Spotlight: Nearly 3 in 5 Indians Choose this Indian Superfood as Their Go-To Healthy Snack, Reveals Farmley Healthy Snacking Report 2025

Chandigarh, July 19, 2025: Farmley, India’s leading wholesome snacking brand, unveiled the second edition of its flagship Healthy Snacking Report at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) 2025 held in New Delhi. Drawing insights from respondents across generations, professions and cities, the 2025 report presents a vivid picture of how India snacks today – blending tradition with modernity, taste with functionality, and indulgence with health consciousness.

The report reveals that Indian consumers are no longer willing to settle for bland “healthy” snacks or feel guilt over indulgent treats. Over 55% of those surveyed said they actively seek snacks that are clean and preservative-free. These trends indicate a major shift toward functional snacking, where every bite aligns with wellness goals. Packaging has also become a major purchase driver. 52% of respondents said they prefer resealable, eco-conscious packaging.

Makhanas and flavoured dry fruits are leading this revolution in format. Roasted and flavoured dry fruits have emerged as the most preferred savoury snack, with 36% favouring them, while 19% of respondents specifically chose makhana, showing its successful transition into a modern-day super-snack. This growing popularity aligns with the Government of India’s recent announcement of establishing a Makhana Board in Bihar under Union Budget 2025-26. Interestingly, while newer formats are gaining traction, legacy choices such as chips and wafers still hold ground with 14% choosing them, followed by namkeen and multigrain snacks like khakhras at 10% and 9% respectively. Sweet snacks too are evolving. While chocolate continues to reign as India’s all-time favourite, nutty flavours like peanut butter, hazelnut, and pistachio are now preferred for their blend of taste and health.

Speaking on the findings, Akash Sharma, Co-Founder of Farmley, said “This year’s report reflects a clear evolution. From snacking out of habit to snacking with purpose. Consumers today are seeking flavour and functionality in every bite, and are no longer willing to compromise between taste and trust. That’s where Farmley leads, creating guilt-free indulgences that people feel good about choosing.”

Snacking habits are also being reshaped by lifestyle changes. Nearly 45% of consumers now prefer on-the-go snack formats like dry fruit-based desserts and energy bars that are portable, clean-label, and functional. This is particularly reflective of India’s growing urban workforce, where desk-side indulgence is expected to deliver on both convenience and conscious consumption.

Brand loyalty, once concentrated around legacy players, is now diversifying through multiple channels. While traditional offline aisles dominate for discovery and planned purchases, quick commerce and influencer-led content has driven a surge in impulse snacking, especially among Gen Z and millennials who order packaged snacks weekly at double the rate of older consumers (43% vs 28%). Meanwhile, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are increasingly embracing regional players who, despite lacking national advertising muscle, build deep trust through consistent quality and community presence. This shift signals a broader cultural change where transparency, reliability, and local connection matter as much as flavour and marketing reach.

While taste remains king, the wave of health consciousness we saw in last year’s report seems to have held, with more consumers shunning mindless munching for wholesome, nutritious options.